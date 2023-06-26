Community Pharmacy in Cowbridge Hits the Market with £1.5m Asking Price

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to sell Sylvia Williams Chemist in Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

Sylvia Williams Chemist is an established community pharmacy that dispenses an average of 12,500 items per month. The business is very well-located on the main high street of the highly desirable Vale of Glamorgan market town of Cowbridge. This sale also comes with the opportunity to acquire the substantial freehold property known as the ‘Great House’.

The pharmacy, which has been owned by Mrs Kate Thomas and her family for over 40 years, has been brought to market to allow her to retire from the business and concentrate on other interests.

Kate Thomas comments:

“Cowbridge has been a wonderful place to live and work – it manages to be a very upmarket place while remaining close to its agricultural roots, it has a wonderful community spirit, and has more than once been voted the best place to live in Wales. We have been very happy here and the children were lucky to have one of the top state secondary schools in Wales on their doorstep. Our pharmacy is right in the heart of the high street and is a very important part of the community. It has been a pleasure to serve our patients over the years. We have had many happy years here and hope the new owners will enjoy working here as much as we have.”

Jonathan Board, Director – Medical at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments:

“The opportunity to live and work in one of the best locations in South Wales West does not come around very often, so I am delighted to be able to offer this business for sale, particularly as it has been in the same family ownership for such a significant amount of time. “The other benefit with this instruction is that the freehold of the building, which is listed and has an interesting history, is also available by separate negotiation.”

Sylvia Williams Chemist is on the market with a leasehold asking price of £1,500,000.

For more on this instruction, visit: www.christie.com