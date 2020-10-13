Clydach Farm Founder Named Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Callum Griffiths has been named Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year for Wales at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Clydach Farm produces naturally healthy foods for dogs. Made using the best quality British ingredients, it makes diets that are balanced, tasty and healthy. It’s the second year in a row that Callum has picked up a Great British Entrepreneur Award after being named Young Entrepreneur of the Year for Wales in 2019.

Now in its eighth year, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards in partnership with Starling Bank celebrate the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs in the UK, rather than the business’ balance sheet.

The category celebrates the entrepreneurs taking on the often thankless and notoriously difficult task of running a small business, covering many roles at once to ensure success.

With Covid-19 restrictions preventing the regional finals taking place at a live event, Callum won the award during a virtual award ceremony joined by finalists across every region.

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said:

“Callum has a wonderful entrepreneurial story and I’m delighted for him to win this award. I’ll be keeping a very close eye on what he does in the years to come and look forward to welcoming

Callum to the community.”

Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank, said:

“We’re entrepreneurs and we have spirit. We fight back and we’re very good at dealing with adversity. And Callum is an example to us all, of entrepreneurs that are creative, innovative, and changing the world.

The winners of each category will now go to the National Final of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, with a date to be announced due to restrictions on large events.