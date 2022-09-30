Chamber to Lead Bangladesh Trade Mission

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid will become the first accredited Welsh Chamber of Commerce to take part in a trade mission to Bangladesh.

Facilitated by Interlink and supported by mission partner Edvoy, the Chamber will lead the trade mission to Dhaka, with additional visits to Chittagong and Sylhet, from November 26 to December 2.

Up to 30 Welsh businesses are expected to participate in the mission which will include trade and networking receptions, group meetings with a number of Bangladeshi Ministries and Chambers of Commerce and opportunities to meet with local entrepreneurs with an interest in joint venture projects.

The British High Commission, Dhaka and the Bangladesh High Commission, London will provide support during the mission.

Bangladesh is an independent nation in South Asia with a population of 169 million. Key industry sectors in the country include ready-made garments, textiles, food and drink, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and energy production.

A sizable diaspora lives and works in Wales, with Bangladeshis making up the third largest ethnic minority in Wales. The mission aims to build upon the connection between the two countries and strengthen ties between the Welsh and Bangladeshi business communities.

The Chamber represents businesses across South East, South West and Mid Wales; supporting the Welsh business community with access to new markets and opportunities for growth. As the mission lead, the Chamber will promote Wales as a great place to do business, invest and study.

Drew Flowers, Director of Trade at the Chamber, said:

“We are excited to be making history as the first Welsh Chamber to lead and take part in a trade mission to Bangladesh this year. The mission will showcase what Wales has to offer and open up access to new markets, investment prospects and excellent growth opportunities.”

Mission partner Edvoy is a digital platform which empowers students to make informed decisions throughout their university application journey, particularly regarding finding suitable overseas institutions. Headquartered in Manchester, Edvoy has teams situated around the world and has recently expanded into Bangladesh.

Sadiq Basha, CEO at Edvoy, said:

“We are extremely pleased to support this all Wales trade, investment and education mission to Bangladesh and be part of Team Wales, showcasing the prosperity of Wales and the diverse educational offering it has to offer to the global market. “Bangladesh is a market of great interest and growth; we have seen that both Welsh and Bangla culture have much in common hence a large diaspora here in Wales. We believe this unique demographic and rich history will gain warm welcome from Bangladesh and create some fantastic business growth and educational recruitment opportunities for Wales.”

Mabs Noor, Mission Director at Interlink, said:

“This trade mission is a great example of how the private sector can also help promote Wales as a destination to trade with, invest in and educate from. The partnership we have forged between the Chamber and Edvoy is a testament of unique thinking to develop trade with countries like Bangladesh where Wales will get a grand welcome.”

To register interest in the trade mission, visit my.cw-seswm.com/calendar_detail.html?eid=D06CA1C3-1E80-4F67-967A-54B827DE2AD0&_ga=2.113505479.1731752449.1662367671-1974439129.1635847037