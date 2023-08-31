Centerprise International Continues Wales Expansion with Second Location

Centerprise International, a leading UK public cloud provider with its flexible and high-performance cloud solution, CiCloud, has today announced the opening of its second CiCloud location in Newport.

This strategic expansion within the state-of-the-art Vantage Newport Data Centre is in collaboration with HPE, the global IT provider and CloudSigma, a renowned provider of cloud management software.

The new location in Newport is set to empower Welsh businesses and public sector organisations with greater accessibility to advanced cloud resources, enabling them to harness the full potential of cloud computing technology in a cost-effective and scalable way. This latest announcement reflects Centerprise’s ongoing commitment to Wales, following the opening of a new £6m IT operations centre earlier this year at its 17-acre site in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly that is set to generate over 70 jobs and opportunities.

Exceptional connectivity and security with infrastructure resilience

Harnessing the Vantage Newport Data Centre as its foundation, the new CiCloud location will benefit from exceptional connectivity. The Vantage Newport Data Centre provides exceptional security and infrastructure resilience.

Centerprise’s suppliers, HPE and CloudSigma, ensure that organisations in Wales will have access to the HPE GreenLake enterprise technology stack, which allows the seamless introduction of hybrid cloud solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and growth. CloudSigma’s strength is providing an interface that allows users to provision exactly what they need, when they need it and only pay for what they consume, an important consideration for customers.

Building momentum in Wales

Centerprise’s Jeremy Nash, CEO, stated,

“CiCloud in Wales is one more step in Centerprise’s path to providing digital services designed with the interests of Wales and the wider-UK in mind. We are committed to providing relevant services that are secure, performant and offer clear value. This is one more step in our pledge to continue to invest in creating a more prosperous Wales.”

Michael Cook, CiCloud Product Manager at Centerprise, stated,

“Our collaboration with HPE and CloudSigma represents a shared commitment to delivering high-performance cloud solutions to organisations in Wales. The Vantage Newport data centre provides the ideal setting for this initiative, with its resilient infrastructure and strategic location. We are confident that this investment will be a success.”

The CiCloud platform in Newport will offer a wide range of cloud services, including virtual servers, storage solutions and innovative workloads. This expansion adds to CiCloud’s existing cloud platform in England, enhancing its UK reach and capacity to serve organisations with tailored and dependable cloud solutions.

For more information about Centerprise’s cloud services and the new Newport location, please visit www.centerprisecloud.co.uk.