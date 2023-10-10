Carwyn Meets: The Driving Force Behind Welsh Connectivity

In a recent digital discussion, Carwyn Jones met Kim Mears OBE, Chair of the Openreach Wales Board.

Kim shares insights into the world of full-fibre broadband, highlighting the significant impact of full-fibre connectivity, which is poised to revolutionise the way we live and work.

Outlining her role at Openreach, the UK’s largest telecoms network operator, serving as the backbone for independent service providers like Sky and TalkTalk, Kim delved into the evolution of broadband technology, with a transition from copper-based infrastructure to full-fibre networks.

Superfast broadband, a combination of fibre and copper, already covers around 97% of the UK, enabling speeds of up to 80 Mbps. However, the focus has now shifted to full fibre, where Openreach is committed to reaching 25 million homes by December 2026.

Kim emphasised the importance of full fibre not only for its speed but also its reliability. Unlike copper, fibre is less susceptible to environmental factors, ensuring a more stable internet connection. This reliability is crucial in a world where connectivity is integral to daily life and work. Looking to the future, Kim discussed the challenges and opportunities ahead. She highlighted the need for continued government support to ensure widespread full-fibre coverage.

About Openreach in Wales

With a workforce of around 2,300 in Wales, Openreach already employs the nation’s largest team of telecoms engineers and professionals.

Recent research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) highlighted the clear economic benefits of connecting everyone in Wales to full fibre. It estimated this would create a £2 billion boost to the Welsh economy.

This short video explains what Full Fibre technology is and you can find out more about our Fibre First programme, latest availability and local plans here.