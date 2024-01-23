Cardiff-Based Partners Appointed to Begin Work at The Coal Exchange Hotel to Further Improve Iconic Landmark

Eden Grove Developments Limited, the freeholder of The Coal Exchange Hotel in Cardiff Bay, has started to appoint the team for works to begin on the north side of the property less than one month after regaining possession of the site.

An all Cardiff-based team has been appointed with Burroughs overseeing engineering review and project management requirements, Austin Smith Lord being the appointed architect and with Harrison Clark Rickerbys providing legal advice and support.

Speaking of the appointments and the project, a spokesperson for Eden Grove Developments Limited said: “Since acquiring the freehold of The Coal Exchange Hotel, our commitment has been to do our best to ensure we find a viable way forward for the site. This phase on the project will focus on 4 potential options:

Restoration and refurbishment of the existing North Side

Restoration and refurbishment of the existing North Side with a conversion mansard or dormer structure to roof line

Facade retention with new internal structure

Demolition of existing structure and construction of new building

Eden Grove Developments Limited is planning on engaging with the local community about the development, with one resident, Philip Kirby saying: “We have been looking at this eyesore for so long. It’s been damaging to our community so I am encouraged that something is finally going to begin.”

Rhys Langley of Harrison Clark Rickerbys, said