Cardiff-Based Partners Appointed to Begin Work at The Coal Exchange Hotel to Further Improve Iconic Landmark

Eden Grove Developments Limited, the freeholder of The Coal Exchange Hotel in Cardiff Bay, has started to appoint the team for works to begin on the north side of the property less than one month after regaining possession of the site.
An all Cardiff-based team has been appointed with Burroughs overseeing engineering review and project management requirements, Austin Smith Lord being the appointed architect and with Harrison Clark Rickerbys providing legal advice and support.
Speaking of the appointments and the project, a spokesperson for Eden Grove Developments Limited said: “Since acquiring the freehold of The Coal Exchange Hotel, our commitment has been to do our best to ensure we find a viable way forward for the site. This phase on the project will focus on 4 potential options:
- Restoration and refurbishment of the existing North Side
- Restoration and refurbishment of the existing North Side with a conversion mansard or dormer structure to roof line
- Facade retention with new internal structure
- Demolition of existing structure and construction of new building
Eden Grove Developments Limited is planning on engaging with the local community about the development, with one resident, Philip Kirby saying: “We have been looking at this eyesore for so long. It’s been damaging to our community so I am encouraged that something is finally going to begin.”
Rhys Langley of Harrison Clark Rickerbys, said
“The Cardiff Real Estate team is delighted to be acting on this project. We are looking forward to helping deliver our client’s vision for this historically important asset.”
The Eden Grove Developments Limited spokesperson said: “We have been making good progress on the proposed development of the site with the full report to be ready for consultation at the end of February. However, the events over the last week have meant that we are looking at new options with respect to the operating hotel.
“We hope to make an announcement in the coming weeks over the new operating business which will reopen the hotel. We are continuing to support staff affected by the previous operator entering administration as well as those customers with bookings.”