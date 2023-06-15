Calls for Businesses and Education to Work Together to Tackle Climate Change

Jeremy Miles MS, Minister for Education and Welsh Language has called on businesses and education providers to work together to tackle climate change by inspiring more young people to pursue careers in STEM subjects.

Speaking at an event hosted by Paul Davies MS, the Darwin Centre and Pembroke Dock-based offshore wind development company Floventis Energy, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles said,

“Learning about climate change and the benefit of renewable energy is a key area of our new curriculum and is why I have provided £1.5m to support STEM education programmes with a range of partners. This event is a great example of this working in practice, inspiring our young people with hands-on experiences of science and nature. It’s been fantastic to see the work they have created.”

Over 60 guests from education and business attended the event which featured a display of work by Pembrokeshire school children who have been taking part in a bespoke programme being run by Floventis and the Darwin Centre. A series of workshops on floating offshore wind for key stage 2 pupils consists of an overview of climate change, fossil fuels and the benefits of renewable energy with a focus on mitigating climate change and future job opportunities. Schools have the option to choose between two different workshops – one that focuses on platform design and construction and the other focusing on climate change and wind turbine design. Educational resources are provided to the participating schools.

Tess Blazey is Director of Policy and External Affairs for Floventis. She said:

“As we continue to roll-out our education and outreach programme, it is great to see how engaged local children are with their local environment and the opportunities that offshore wind will bring to Wales. We really hope that the work that we are doing will inspire young people to develop their STEM skills and consider future careers in renewable energy.”

The Darwin Centre for Biology and Medicine was founded by Biochemist, Professor Tony Campbell CBE in 1993 and registered as a charity in 1994. Based in Pembrokeshire, the Darwin Centre aims to engage and enthuse young people and communities in STEM subjects through hands on field trips and workshops, from rock pooling to theoretical nuclear physics. The charity raises aspirations through opening up access to experts within the STEM industry and highlights potential careers available to the young people of Pembrokeshire.

Floventis Energy is the company behind the Llŷr 1 and Llŷr 2 projects, comprising of two separate 100MW floating offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea.