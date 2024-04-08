Calls for a Tourism Minister Intensify

Representatives of Welsh tourism businesses have written to the First Minister to ask when he plans to announce the appointment of a Tourism Minister or Deputy Minister.

The Wales Tourism Alliance argues that a government-level representative is essential to represent the industry at a time when it is the target of so many policies being made by Ministers (now Cabinet Secretaries) outside the Economy brief.

The WTA is supported by signatories from other representatives who recognise that responsible, professional tourism businesses are a key element of the rural economy, itself under strain as a result of the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme and other policies.

Suzy Davies, Chair of the WTA said

“Even working with previous Deputy Ministers it has been phenomenally difficult to get Welsh Government to act on threats to Welsh tourism, threats it professes to understand. Either it doesn’t understand or it is prepared to accept the loss of people’s livelihoods as collateral damage for other policies which are yet to show a jot of success on their stated aims.

“Without a champion in government, we stand even less of a chance of securing a review of the cumulative impact of all these policies. We are starting to see that impact on local economies as tourism and hospitality businesses are reducing opening hours or closing altogether. We see the effect on communities as work in those businesses and their supply chains begins to dry up, without any obvious alternative local opportunities to use their skills.

“We’re also pushing hard for the 182-day policy to be dropped or exemptions to be created as it is so damaging. We offer parallel arguments for further exceptions to council tax premiums. Early indications are that the loss of professional self-catering operators – which are local businesses not second homes or casual lets – is not leading to a sudden availability of affordable accommodation. Properties are limited by planning conditions, too expensive, in the wrong place or unsuitable for permanent accommodation.

“While it is true that there will be a range of reasons why people chose to sell, it is also true that Welsh Government’s own most recent research shows that it is its own policies which are identified as the primary reason for loss of business confidence. As the former Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething as First Minister already has insight into what is happening to tourism and we ask for reassurance that he will bring that insight to bear across the whole of government. We hope for an early meeting.”

Other signatories to the letter are:

Rachel Cillers – Chair South East Wales Regional Tourism Forum/Rock UK

Steve Hughson – Chair Mid Wales Regional Tourism Forum/

George Reid – Chair South West Wales Regional Tourism Forum/

Michael Bewick – Chair North Wales Regional Forum/

Jim Jones – Director North Wales Tourism

Val Hawkins – Director Mid Wales Tourism

Emma Thornton – Director Visit Pembrokeshire

Sioned Bannister – Chair Carmarthen Tourism Association

Alistair Handyside – Chair Professional Association of Self Caterers (PASC)

Ben Edgar-Spier – Head of Regulation & Policy, Sykes Holiday Cottages

Phil Godsal – Director Historic Houses

Emma McQuillan – Head of Governance, Caravan & Motorhome Club

Katherine Squires – Deputy Director General, British Holiday & Home Parks Association (BH&HPA)

Victoria Bond – Director Wales, Country Land & Business Association (CLA)

Simon McGrath – Head of Communications, Camping & Caravanning Club

The WTA has also contacted Welsh MPs to ask for their support in resisting proposed withdrawal of UK-level business tax reliefs, announced by the Chancellor without consultation. These would mean a new raft of costs for self-catering businesses on top of those arising from Welsh Government policies.