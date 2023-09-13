Bruton Knowles Appoints Pembrokeshire-Based Senior Associate to National Valuation Team

National chartered surveying firm Bruton Knowles has made a significant senior appointment to its National Valuation Team, as the growth of the specialist division continues.

Helen McLeod-Baikie, has joined Bruton Knowles’ National Valuation Team as Senior Associate and the new role of Head of Public Sector Valuation, having moved from Pembrokeshire County Council, where she had been Chief Property Officer. She will remain based in Pembrokeshire, where she currently lives.

Helen specialises in public sector valuation work, having additionally worked at Newport City Council, prior to her spell in Pembrokeshire, and has over 20 years of experience in the public sector across the South and South West of Wales, and now brings her talents to the heart of Birmingham’s thriving valuation landscape.

Helen said:

“It is an exciting time to be part of the business. Bruton Knowles is rapidly expanding and growing, with plenty of work going on with our valued customers. We provide so many fantastic services to the public sector, and we’ll continue to build the team and the level of work as we go – the team are excellent and have welcomed me to the firm with open arms. “My aim is for our team to be recognised as the leader of providing public sector property advice – we strive to be the best and be valued as such. The growth of Bruton Knowles is huge at the moment, we are doing so much work across the UK, it is very exciting to be a part of.

Helen is also an RICS Inspire Ambassador and APC Assessor and is passionate about the promotion of the profession to young people:

“I am a firm believer of spreading the good work of what we do to the next generation. There is a big shortfall in Chartered Surveyors within the industry at present, and I want to help bridge the gap and encourage more young people to assess the long-term opportunities in the profession. “My father was a Chartered Surveyor and I have followed in his footsteps, ever since visiting his office with him when I was a child, and I want more young people to consider it as a challenging, fulfilling career path.”

Living in Pembrokeshire, with her family on a smallholding, Helen is thankful for the strong emphasis placed on work-life balance at Bruton Knowles:

“The company is happy for its employees to work where they need to be and it is a central value for their business, as they place trust on their employees, which is hugely appealing for me, and many others here.”

Partner and Head of the National Valuation Team, Ian Pitt, added: