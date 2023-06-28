Box UK Announces Change in Leadership Structure as Paul Evans Appointed CEO

Box UK, a leading software development company, have announced a significant change in its leadership structure. Paul Evans has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while Benno Wasserstein steps into the role of Chairman.

After a strong year with a record order book, this transition reflects the ongoing success of the business and its commitment to continued growth with a clear strategic direction.

Paul Evans, who has extensive previous experience across Consultancy, Transformation and Strategic Stakeholder Engagement, has been an integral part of the Box UK team for over three years, and has developed a deep understanding of the company’s operations. As CEO, he will spearhead Box UK’s strategic initiatives and lead the organisation towards achieving its future goals. Previously of Accenture and KPMG, Evans has a proven track record in driving delivery, innovation and fostering strong client relationships, making him the ideal candidate to take on this pivotal role.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Evans said,

“I am honoured to assume the role of CEO at Box UK. Our team has built a solid foundation for success, and I am excited to lead the company through its next phase of growth. With a focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and strategic direction, we will continue to deliver exceptional software solutions and drive value for our clients.”

Benno Wasserstein, who founded Box UK in 1998, will transition into the role of Chairman. As Chairman, Wasserstein will continue to provide strategic guidance, leveraging his wealth of experience in the software development industry to support the company’s overall vision. His leadership and industry insights will be instrumental in shaping Box UK’s long-term strategy and fostering sustainable growth.

Wasserstein expressed confidence in the company’s future under Evans’ leadership, stating,

“I am delighted to pass the baton to Paul as CEO. His vision, dedication, values and strong leadership qualities make him the ideal choice to guide Box UK moving forward. As we continue on our remarkable growth journey, Paul’s expertise will ensure we maintain our relentless pursuit of excellence that allows us to bring unparalleled value to our clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving digital landscape.” I look forward to continuing working closely with Paul and the entire leadership team in my new role as Chairman.”

This change in leadership comes as Box UK continues to achieve exceptional milestones, with a focus on expanding its portfolio of innovative software solutions. The transition will enable the company to strengthen its strategic direction and capitalise on emerging market opportunities, driving growth and delivering exceptional value to its clients.