Beacon Business Park has been Sold to Industrials REIT for £7.9 million

A 90,847 sq ft purpose built modern industrial estate located in Caldicot has been sold to London Stock Exchange listed Industrials REIT a UK Real Estate Investment Trust completing one of the largest commercial property transactions in Wales in the last six months.

Beacon Business Park was developed approximately 15 years ago by a local property company to provide 23 units ranging in size from 1,000 sq ft to 25,000 sq ft, generating an annual rent of £506,720.

Dan Smith, director of M4 Property Consultants has been working with the company since its inception providing strategic and transactional advice and represented them for its sale.

Commenting on the sale, Dan Smith said:

“Beacon Business Park is a high quality modern industrial estate. The variety of the size of units and their versatility have ensured a constant high occupancy rate (97%) and its location near the M4 motorway and the M4/M5 exchange have also proved beneficial to its appeal.” “When the client decided to sell this asset, we devised a strategy and collaborated with them to maximise the value of the asset as a whole and make the property attractive to potential investors. We undertook a discrete marketing campaign, approaching a very select number of potential purchasers who we knew were the most likely to be interested and bid strongly and were very pleased to conclude the deal with Industrials REIT.

This is the third investor deal M4 Property Consultants have completed in as many months.

The owner of Forgeside Industrial Estate in Cwmbran appointed M4 Property Consultants to advise on the preparation and sale of the industrial estate to a private investor which completed in November as well as fulfilling the specific investment brief for another client by identifying a suitable retail property in Llandridnod Wells to purchase and representing them during the transaction.

Commenting on the commercial property investment market in South Wales, Dan Smith said,