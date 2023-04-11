Baglan Land Sale Spurs Significant Investment, Generating 100 Jobs and Protecting 500+

The Welsh Government has announced the sale of a 30-acre site on Baglan Industrial Estate to Glass Systems Limited, which will safeguard 500 jobs plus also create 100 new jobs.

Located in the Port Talbot Enterprise Zone, the new development will benefit from Welsh Government business support, allowing for investment in machinery, equipment and site expansion.

Glass Systems Limited currently has six sites located throughout the UK, employing more than 1,000 people. The company manufactures and delivers on average 100,000 insulated glass units per week to the UK window market. Originally founded in the 1980’s, Glass Systems Limited has been owned by the Press Glass Group since September 2015 and is headed by Khaled Elleboudy, UK Managing Director.

The proposed development and the subsequent job-creation will be a significant boost for the local economy by boosting the manufacture and delivery of high-quality insulated glass across Wales and the UK.

Welcoming the investment in Port Talbot, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“I’m delighted to welcome this vote of confidence in Port Talbot by Glass Systems Limited which will safeguard and create hundreds of jobs. “The Welsh Government is committed to promoting economic opportunity to communities across Wales and Glass Systems Limited have an ambitious plan to contribute to this by building on their success as a leading manufacturer in Wales and the UK.”

Managing Director of Glass Systems Limited, Khaled Elleboudy said: