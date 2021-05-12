AMRC Cymru: Whats Your Net Zero Journey?

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru is part of the UK government’s high value manufacturing catapult network, aimed at supporting businesses with their productivity and sustainability goals.

In this short clip, Operations Director Jason Murphy, at the AMRC Cymru’s facility in Broughton, introduces how his business helps improve product design and structure through the use of advanced manufacturing processes and data collection.

Jason highlights the importance of considering the carbon cost of materials and explains how AMRC Cymru can offer businesses ways on minimising manufacturing energy consumption.

If you would like to find out more, AMRCU Cymru will be telling their story at North Wales Mersey Dee Net Zero Conference 2021. Book your tickets today at Eventbrite.co.uk