Acorn Recruitment Confirm New Managing Director

Bernard Ward has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Acorn Recruitment, one of the UK’s leading recruitment firms, member of the international leading recruitment group Synergie.

Mr Ward will lead Acorn through the next stages of its expansion, as the company continues to break into new markets and drive further growth.

Multi-specialist Acorn is the leading recruiter in Wales and is in the top 1% of all recruitment firms across the UK, with offices and business operations UK-wide and a turnover of over £100m.

Previously the Regional Director (South West, Wales & Midlands) for Blue Arrow, Mr Ward has also been Managing Director of recruitment businesses here in the UK and internationally, spanning a career in recruitment of over 22 years.

During that time he has held a number of positions in the recruitment industry, from starting out as a top-billing consultant, to eventually becoming a Country Director, and then Managing Director; working across the UK, and also heading up businesses in Qatar, Dubai and the EMEA region, and covering a range of sectors such as professional services, digital and tech, construction, aviation, manufacturing, engineering, automation, general industrial and commercial, oil and gas, driving, and hospitality.

As well as Blue Arrow, Bernard brings a wealth of experience from other recruitment firms including Daniel Owen Ltd and CBSbutler, both where he was Managing Director, as well as Reed and Adecco – and for which he oversaw many award-winning operations, including Best in Engineering Recruitment Award (National Recruitment Awards), Best Customer Service Award (Global Recruiter Awards), Best Recruitment Firm to Work For Award (Recruitment International – for four successive years), Agency of the Year (Recruiter Magazine), and a listing (placed 37) in The Sunday Times Top 100 UK Companies to Work For.

Mr Ward said, “I have watched Acorn’s impressive growth and achievements over many years, and it’s certainly a real privilege to pick up where my predecessor left off. His contribution together with the team at Acorn, with the support of its parent Synergie, has been tremendous, for which they must be congratulated.

“And I guess my arrival sparks a new era for Acorn; a journey which I’m absolutely delighted to join my new colleagues on, and for which we’re envisaging exciting times ahead.

“We’re already working on plans to expand the business into new directions, and also of course, to get back out after the confines of the pandemic to continue to support our amazing clients, and as Acorn does every year, supporting thousands of people into work.

“I have picked up the wonderful buzz here, and whilst we’ve got loads to do, I’m already appreciating how great it is to get stuck into things and to be tasked with leading Acorn forward onto its next stages of growth.”

Daniel Augereau, Chairman of Acorn’s parent company, the global recruitment giant Synergie, said of Mr Ward’s appointment, “We’re delighted that Bernard has joined Acorn to head up our UK operations.

“Bernard has impressive credentials, and he provides the precise leadership and commercial qualities we were looking for to drive Acorn on over the coming years. He’ll join a committed team of people, who continue to demonstrate they’re eager to build on what has already been achieved, and to work closely with others across the Synergie group to develop our services for existing customers, and to reach out for new opportunities.”

Acorn has received many awards over the years, including Best UK Recruitment Firm, and it has placed some 2.7million people into jobs since its first branch opened, in Newport, South Wales in 1992.