Accountancy Firm Makes New Appointments Following Substantial Growth

Cwmbran-based Accountancy firm, Green & Co Accountants and Tax Advisors has recruited 11 new members of staff in the past year and promoted seven existing staff to more senior positions as part of a strong period of growth for the business.

The appointments come after the firm saw a 28% increase in its turnover, with the business expected to continue this growth as it increases its client capacity, having previously been limited in the number of new clients it could take on.



Alongside the 11 new hires, Tracey Metcalfe, Andrew Evans, Sarah Lewis, Anthea Powell, Tom Probert, Nicola Lloyd and Mags Leck have all been appointed from accountancy roles to the more senior positions of Client Manager, where they will oversee the delivery of wider accountancy services.

The change in structure is part of a future strategy to enable the firm to grow its client capacity, with a new partnership scheme expected to be announced in the following months.

Director at Green & Co, Scott Harris, said that the appointments are the first step in what will be a wider strategy for growth:

“We’re delighted to have welcomed some new faces to Green & Co these past few months who will be supported by the wealth of experience we have in Tracey, Andrew, Sarah, Anthea, Tom, Nicola and Mags, all of whom join our senior team. “After a sustained period of growth the last few years, we’ve been in the strong position of operating close to capacity across our service divisions. This has allowed us to focus on what makes us unique as an accountancy and tax advisory firm and really helped us develop a deeper understanding and relationship with our clients. “It’s always been the plan to expand our capacity, but we wanted to do it in a sustainable way, avoiding the teething issues some firms have when they onboard a number of staff. That’s why we’re so pleased to have been able to progress some of our core staff members to more senior roles whilst also bringing in a number of new hires. These appointments will help us to continue growing in the future whilst also providing our clients with the detailed level of service they’ve come to expect.”

For more information on Green & Co you can go to www.greenandco.com, call 01633 871 122 or email [email protected].