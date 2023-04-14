2023 ABP Newport Wales Marathon To Hit The Small Screen

Thousands of runners gearing up to take part in the 2023 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & 10K this weekend will have the opportunity to relive the action when the race is televised later this month.

The event will descend on the city on Sunday 16 April, returning to its traditional springtime slot for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 6,000 runners due to take part.

Event organisers Run 4 Wales (R4W) can today confirm that a highlights programme will be produced and beamed across the nation on S4C on Friday 21 April at 20:00. It will also be available to stream online with English subtitles via the BBC iPlayer.

The programme will feature the elite men, women and wheelchair races, inspiring human-interest stories and an in depth look at the city of Newport and surrounding countryside.

R4W Chief Executive Matt Newman commented:

“We’re delighted that the ABP Newport Wales Marathon & 10K will once again be televised in 2023. The opportunity to beam the event directly into homes around Wales will help us to showcase Newport’s ability to host major events and inspire the Welsh marathon runners of the future. “As a proud bilingual organisation, we’re so pleased that viewers will be able to re-live the action in Welsh, and that those watching in English with subtitles will be able to enjoy our historic language”.

Runners with inspiring or interesting stories who would like the chance to feature in the coverage are being asked to share their details by emailing [email protected]

The race would not be possible without the support of a number of key partners and sponsors who have continued to support the event including Associated British Ports (ABP), University of South Wales, Monmouthshire Building Society, HIGH5, Brecon Carreg and Newport City Council. The NSPCC is the lead charity of the event and a large team of fundraisers taking part in the marathon & 10K to help support the fight against child abuse in Wales and the UK.