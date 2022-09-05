130 Apprentices Set to Join Tata Steel’s Award-winning Scheme

More than 130 apprentices are to join Tata Steel’s award-winning scheme this week, including 116 in Wales.

The apprenticeships cover a range of disciplines from Electrical and Mechanical Engineering to Technical, Supply Chain and functions.

Chief HR Officer Chris Jaques said:

“We’re incredibly proud of our apprenticeship scheme, not only for the independent recognition it regularly receives, but also because it is a breeding ground for our future leaders. “Apprenticeships are a fantastic route into our business, and we have found that the combination of academic study and hands-on experience supported by our own expert mentors, prepares these future leaders brilliantly for their careers ahead. “The fact that 74% of our apprentices are still working with us five years after completing their course (compared to a national average of 50%) also shows we have career pathways that are working really well.

Chris added:

“It was one of the Tata Group’s founding fathers, JRD Tata, who said: ‘The future belongs to the young’ and it’s key that we encourage, develop and challenge employees early in their careers by trusting them with responsibility. Our apprenticeship programmes provide an excellent foundation for this.

The annual induction for Tata Steel’s UK apprentice intake includes a teambuilding day run by famous Cave Rescuer, Steffan Davies from Hawk Associates. He said: