£1.24 Million Investment to Launch New Guest Accommodation and Restaurant in Pembrokeshire

Work on the redevelopment of Wales’ oldest golf club is nearing completion with new four star guest accommodation and a restaurant due to open at the end of September.

Part-funded by a loan of £995,400 from the Development Bank of Wales and a grant of £248,850 from Visit Wales alongside private funding, the £1.7 million investment is set to transform Tenby Golf Club with the creation of a state-of-the-art clubhouse, an extra five dormy style bedrooms for groups of golfers, new ten-bedroom boutique guest accommodation named ‘The Dunes’ and ‘The Links’, a fine dining restaurant that will be headed-up by renowned chef Duncan Barham. All will welcome non-members.

Appointed as the main contractor, construction and civil engineering company WB Griffiths of Haverfordwest has worked alongside Architects Acanthus Holdings, Bullock Consulting and Roger Casey Associates plus local supply companies such as Shoreline Interiors of Pembroke Dock, Janey Evers Interiors, KO Carpets and others to develop the site. Tenby Golf Club was introduced to the Development Bank by Landsker Business Solutions of Whitland.

Established in 1888, Tenby Golf Club is known as the birthplace of Welsh golf and one of the founding members of the Welsh Golfing Union. With 18-holes overlooking the sea, it features in the top 10 courses in Wales and top 100 courses in the UK. The course is nearly all located in a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Chairman of Tenby Golf Club, Nick Gregg said:

“This is a major investment for Pembrokeshire. It will transform Tenby Golf Club; benefitting golfing enthusiasts and the local community alike with an improved clubhouse, much-needed high-quality guest accommodation and a fine dining restaurant that will all be open to non-members. “The development gives us a great opportunity to showcase Tenby and the surrounding area while local people and visitors will be able to enjoy a unique culinary experience that celebrates Pembrokeshire’s culture and produce. We’re absolutely committed to making sure that as many local people benefit as possible with 23 new jobs and supply chain work plus the opportunity to come along and enjoy the new facilities. For us, it is all about Wales which is why we wanted the project funded by Welsh money. The combination of the loan from the Development Bank and the grant from Visit Wales has made this happen for Tenby Golf Club and Pembrokeshire at large.”

Richard Easton is a Portfolio Executive with the Development Bank. He said:

“Tenby Golf Club is a real asset for Pembrokeshire, attracting tourists and local golfing enthusiasts. The investment in the facilities will now open the club up to non-members who want to enjoy the improved clubhouse, guest accommodation and restaurant. We’re pleased to have been able to structure a funding package that marks the start of an exciting and sustainable new future for Wales’ oldest golf club at the heart of the local community.”

The loan of £995,400 from the Development Bank of Wales came from the Wales Tourism Investment Fund. Financed entirely by Welsh Government, the £50 million fund offers loans between £100,000 and £5 million for distinctive, stand out tourism projects that align with the priorities of Welsh Government,. Projects may include high quality, innovative products, all weather attractions, distinctively Welsh visitor focused experiences, innovative cultural or heritage projects, unusual places to stay and flagship attractions.