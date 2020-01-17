Zip World Attraction Set for Rhondda Cynon Taf

The Council’s Planning and Development Committee has granted planning permission to Zip World Ltd for a new visitor attraction on land near the former Tower Colliery site in Hirwaun – which has potential for huge economic growth.

At their meeting on Thursday, December 19, Committee Members voted unanimously in granting full permission for Zip World’s plans. The company intends to utilise land at Rhigos Mountain and the former colliery site, near Rhigos Road in Hirwaun, to create three zip wire courses. The application also includes creation of access roads, pedestrian routes and car parking.

Zip World Ltd intends to replicate its North Wales success here in Rhondda Cynon Taf, having operated sites in the Snowdonia Mountain range since 2013. The company has reported contributing £251m to the North Wales economy during its first five years of business – by bringing a unique tourist destination to the region and creating hundreds of jobs for local people.

The plan for Hirwaun is to open a four-person zip line which is similar to its popular Titan attraction in Blaenau Ffestiniog. Riders will start at a point on the Rhigos Mountain and soar above the beautiful landscape – ending 1,700m away at Tower Colliery.

Zip World Ltd has indicated it will then look at options to further expand the site. The company has said work will begin on site during the New Year, with the new attraction opening to members of the public in summer 2020.

Councillor Andrew Morgan, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, said:

“I’m pleased the Planning and Development Committee has granted full permission to Zip World Ltd, for the new visitor attraction in Hirwaun. This is a key development adding to our rich tourist offer – which includes an array of stunning landscapes and key destinations such as the National Lido of Wales, Lido Ponty, and the Welsh Mining Experience, Rhondda Heritage Park. “Zip World Ltd has become an international tourist attraction in North Wales, along with a major employer in the region which has contributed massively to the local economy. I’m confident that its success can be replicated here in Rhondda Cynon Taf, taking advantage of the stunning landscape at Rhigos Mountain, while also revitalising the former Tower Colliery site which has played such an important role in the history of the Cynon Valley.”

Sean Taylor, Founder and President of Zip World Ltd, added: