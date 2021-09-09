Zero Carbon Bus Tour Heading for Swansea

A 100% electric bus is heading for Swansea to share the climate emergency message – and businesses across the city can be part of it.

The affectionately named Carbon Battle Bus is on a UK-wide tour thanks to sustainability organisation Planet Mark and it will be parked outside the Guildhall for the afternoon of Monday, September 13.

Its Zero Carbon Tour will also host a three-hour face-to-face and online event for businesses that want a greater understanding of how to set credible net zero targets. This is due to take place in the Brangwyn Hall, in Covid-safe conditions.

The Swansea stop-off, in partnership with Swansea Council, will be one of a number of visits to UK communities as it makes its way to Glasgow’s UN climate change conference COP26 in November.

The council has pledged to become net zero by 2030 and for Swansea to be net zero by 2050.

Andrea Lewis, the council’s joint deputy leader and cabinet member for climate change and service transformation, said:

“We welcome this important tour to Swansea. “Like all our cabinet members and council departments, Planet Mark is passionate about tackling the climate emergency – and we know that local businesses want to know more about going net zero. “We’re happy to be working with regional partners both on this tour and on a wider strategy for low carbon energy.”

Regional partners include Carmarthenshire Council, Pembrokeshire Council and Neath Port Talbot Council.

The Carbon Battle Bus arrives in Swansea as part of a series of visits to areas around the UK. It highlights the need to increase positive action to help the planet. Those on board will share the net zero message and gather from local organisations, community groups, services and individuals their “carbon stories” helping to create a sustainable, brighter future.

Steve Malkin, founder and CEO of Planet Mark, said:

“We look forward to discussing this global issue with the people of Swansea. “Action must be taken now by all businesses, from the very largest to the very smallest, to support the UK’s net zero transition. “COP26 puts the UK at the heart of the battle to reduce global emissions and our electric bus tour will provide thousands of British firms with the practical tools and resources they need to tackle the climate emergency. “We want to help the entire nation move to net zero.”

Tour partners include the UN-backed Race to Zero and Together for Our Planet campaigns.

The tour is funded by the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and supported by the Welsh Government.

Thousands of organisations have already made net zero commitments, and the tour aims to build upon this by supporting businesses to understand what net zero carbon means, why it is important and the business benefits.

Planet Mark’s Brangwyn Hall event runs from 2-5pm on September 13. It’s free entry and reservations must be made via this web page – www.bit.ly/BattleBusSwansea

Council leader Rob Stewart plans to speak at the event and he will be joined by others to discuss the concept of net zero carbon and why it is critical for businesses.

Those attending will hear inspirational stories of those who are already taking action to cut carbon emissions and will find out more about the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign.

Race to Zero is the UN-backed, global campaign to rally leadership and support from all non-state actors for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery. All members are credibly committed to the same overarching goal: halving global emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions as soon as possible, and by 2050 at the very latest. Planet Mark is one of the campaign’s 11 formal partners for businesses.

Bookings are also being taken for a Planet Mark online workshop on September 30.