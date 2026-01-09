Ysbryd Y Môr Award Nominations Open

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Marine Energy Wales’ Ysbryd Y Môr award.

The award celebrates individuals who have been a driving force behind the growth and success of Wales’ marine energy sector, whether through innovation, advocacy, collaboration or leadership.

Previous recipients of the Ysbryd Y Môr Award include:

Gerallt Llewellyn Jones (2024) , recognised for establishing Menter Môn in 1995 and successfully steering the organisation since, including securing a landmark seabed lease from The Crown Estate in 2014 for what is now known as the Morlais project.

, recognised for establishing Menter Môn in 1995 and successfully steering the organisation since, including securing a landmark seabed lease from The Crown Estate in 2014 for what is now known as the Morlais project. Hayley Williams (2025), honoured for her pivotal role in connecting young people with Wales’ growing green energy sector through innovative initiatives such as Destination Renewables, the Maritime Pre-Cadetship, and the SPARC Alliance.

The deadline for nominations for the 2026 Ysbryd Y Môr Award is March 25 2026.

Nominations can be made by completing the online form or by emailing your submission. Please include the nominee’s name and contact details, along with a brief explanation outlining why you believe they deserve the award.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit the website, here or email info@marineenergywales.co.uk