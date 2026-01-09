GEW logo_White
9 January 2026
Green Economy

Ysbryd Y Môr Award Nominations Open

mew award

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Marine Energy Wales’ Ysbryd Y Môr award.

The award celebrates individuals who have been a driving force behind the growth and success of Wales’ marine energy sector, whether through innovation, advocacy, collaboration or leadership.

Previous recipients of the Ysbryd Y Môr Award include:

  • Gerallt Llewellyn Jones (2024), recognised for establishing Menter Môn in 1995 and successfully steering the organisation since, including securing a landmark seabed lease from The Crown Estate in 2014 for what is now known as the Morlais project.
  • Hayley Williams (2025), honoured for her pivotal role in connecting young people with Wales’ growing green energy sector through innovative initiatives such as Destination Renewables, the Maritime Pre-Cadetship, and the SPARC Alliance.

The deadline for nominations for the 2026 Ysbryd Y Môr Award is March 25 2026.

Nominations can be made by completing the online form or by emailing your submission. Please include the nominee’s name and contact details, along with a brief explanation outlining why you believe they deserve the award.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit the website, here or email info@marineenergywales.co.uk

