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20 March 2026
SPORT BUSINESS

Youth Fastpitch League Returns to Cardiff with Full Day of Action

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Cardiff is set to host a day of youth fastpitch softball as the Youth Fastpitch League returns on Saturday 21 March, with games taking place between 10am and 5pm.

The event features The Celts, Cardiff’s only fastpitch softball team, who now field two squads: Celts Emerald and Celts Jade. The teams are made up of talented young players aged 11 to 16, showcasing the growing strength of the sport in Wales.

They will be joined by teams from across the UK, including Maidenhead Warriors, Northern Storm, Stroud, and the Fireflies from London.

The Youth Fastpitch League is divided into junior and senior divisions, with many senior players already competing at a high level as part of the Great Britain Men’s U16 and U18 fastpitch squads.

Holly Ireland, Baseball Softball Gwalia’s Director, said:

“The growth of youth fastpitch in Wales has been fantastic to see, and events like this are a huge part of that journey. Giving young players the chance to compete regularly and be inspired by others at a high level is so important for the future of the sport.

 

“While standard games typically last a couple of hours, this special game day format features shorter, high-energy matches of around one hour, allowing spectators to enjoy a full schedule of fast-paced action.”



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