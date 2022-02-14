You’re Wired! BBC’s The Apprentice Meets Zip World in Tourism Task

BBC’s The Apprentice recently visited the action-packed Zip World Llechwedd to film a task for an episode with contestants around the outdoor adventure centre.

In the episode, which aired on 10 February 2022, the candidates attempt a task in Wales around promoting tourism whereby the group was asked to plan an adventure-filled experience for holidaymakers and corporates.

The contestants were asked to create a bespoke package from the adrenaline-seeking activities offered, along with a cheese tasting masterclass with cheese matured onsite in one of the 16 underground levels of the mine.

The team at Zip World share their experience of being introduced to the right-hand woman of Lord Alan Sugar, Karren Brady, and three determined candidates, Akeem Bundu-Kamara, Harpreet Kaur, and Kathryn Louise Burn, before they take on the activities that the site has to offer.

They also describe how they were struck by how very real the entire process is and how it is exactly as it appears on TV. They share that the three contestants were incredibly determined to deliver an epic experience and were only given 24 hours to learn information provided by the outdoor adventure centre before they hosted members of the public through the task. They also noted contestants were under strict instructions not to ask Zip World staff any questions that could have given them an unfair advantage in their approach.

Two of Zip World’s most popular attractions feature in the broadcast, including the Titan 2 experience, one of Europe’s longest zip lines that runs an impressive height of 1,400ft above incredible mountains and over 1km. Despite the task being on a strict time schedule, the show’s candidates were eager to try the Titan 2 attraction and still had time to try the zip line for themselves; they were reported as looking as though they enjoyed the experience of flying across the incredible slate-mining landscape at a rapid 70mph, before heading underground to host their tour.

The Deep Mine Tour also featured on the show and involves taking Europe’s steepest cable railway to travel 500ft into the depths of the striking Llechwedd mine. The candidates learned about the unique adventures available, including the eight underwater layers in the mine, the history of the location and how Llechwedd slate famously made its way onto roofs around the world. They also got to showcase interactive elements of the mine with their group, including the real explosion sound that is heard when a volunteer pulls a detonator lever.

Zip World described how they used 4×4 trucks to transport 40-50 cast and crew along the epic quarry to get them to different filming locations and how their pizza emporium was transformed into a canteen and hair and makeup base for the task day.

Andrew Hudson, Commercial Director at Zip World, commented: “It was so much fun to have The Apprentice contestants and crew with us and to see their take on what we do. We always look at how we can deliver the best service to customers, so having a fresh take on that is always interesting to see. We loved seeing contestants Akeem, Harpreet, and Kathryn working hard to deliver a great experience and were thrilled to see them enjoying the activities we have on offer. We wish them all luck and can’t wait to see what they do next.”

Zip World provide an exciting range of experiences where people can either get their next adrenaline hit, or just explore a new challenge. For further information on The Apprentice task, what’s on offer and how to book, visit the Zip World website.