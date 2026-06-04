Young Quadcross Star Backed by Flintshire Housebuilder

A rising motorsport talent from North Wales is gearing up to compete on the world stage after receiving sponsorship from a local homebuilder.

Seventeen-year-old quadcross rider Louie Holt, from Hawarden, has received £500 from Anwyl Homes. The funding will help Louie compete in the 2026 FIM Quad Cross World Championship, with races taking place across Europe, including Germany and Poland.

Louie said:

“This money will help me significantly by funding boat crossings, entry fees, fuel and racing equipment, such as gloves and goggles, which all adds up very quickly when racing abroad.”

The support comes after an impressive 2025 season for Louie, which saw him crowned British Under-21 Champion at just 17-years-old. Now, he is preparing to take on several races as part of the World Championship calendar.

He said:

“What excites me most is getting to visit new amazing places and race with people I've looked up to for years, as well as the experiences that come with it, which will hopefully help me progress a lot as a rider.”

Louie explained:

“I train as much as I can during the week so I can be prepared for what's coming. We usually have to be at events from Friday morning, so for most races we leave on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.”

Among the circuits he is most looking forward to are Kleinhau in Germany and Gdansk in Poland, which he described as “amazing places” to race.

Louie also thanked those who have supported his career so far. He added:

“My family have all helped me massively, and my sponsors too. I wouldn't be where I am without them and I'm forever thankful.”

Phoebe Davies, head of regional marketing for Ewloe-based Anwyl Homes, said supporting young local talent was an important part of the company's community ethos.

She said: