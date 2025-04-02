Young Pupils in Swansea Learn Entrepreneurial Skills Thanks to New Partnership

The future leaders of tomorrow at Bishopston Primary School in Swansea gained invaluable insights into business, enterprise, and resilience, thanks to a new partnership between 2B Enterprising and Yondur.

The team launched the collaboration with pupils from Year 1, which focused on the soft skills, and curiosity of networking.

Six-year-old Amelia said:

“I liked meeting new people.”

Senan aged six, said:

“I learned to be brave today, I learned how to be kind and I've learned how to make new friends and show kindness back.”

Pupils will further engage in hands-on lessons and practical activities through The Bumbles of Honeywood programme, designed to bring enterprise education to life through meaningful business partnerships. This initiative offers young students the opportunity to learn key skills while connecting with real-world business experiences.

The Bumbles of Honeywood programme pairs businesses with local primary schools to enable pupils to gain access to its bespoke educational resources. The books, lesson plans, and downloadable resources, which are funded by each partner business, aim to inspire young minds by fostering entrepreneurial skills and encouraging an engaging, fun approach to learning about enterprise in the classroom.

In turn businesses have the opportunity to develop a relationship with their partner schools, which improves community engagement and strengthens future employment and enterprise skills.

Based in South Wales, Yondur, which is a careers app supporting lifelong education and personal development, is the latest business to sign up to the educational partnership, joining industry leading companies including Sony, ETeach, Principality Building Society, Swansea.com and National Grid.

Jayne Brewer, Chief Executive of 2B Enterprising, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Yondur to our 2B Enterprising family. They have chosen to support Bishopston Primary School in Wales, not only are children gaining valuable enterprise skills through our programme, but they are also discovering career opportunities with Yondur. “The Bumbles of Honeywood programme is such a fantastic way to teach young people about the benefits of enterprise and entrepreneurial education, and thanks to the support of businesses like Yondur, over four hundred schools have partnered with businesses across England and Wales, with pupils and businesses alike seeing the benefits of this unique programme. “We encourage even more businesses to get involved and support schools in their communities, helping us to inspire and nurture the next generation of business leaders.”

Sophie Jordan, Head of Partnerships from Yondur, said:

“We’re thrilled to be working with 2B Enterprising, as we align with their values and purpose, in that we help teachers, schools, and young people build essential human skills in an increasingly digital world. Together, we believe in fostering curiosity, confidence, and awareness early in life, and I can’t wait to see this partnership develop for the benefit of the school. “I was absolutely blown away by the enthusiasm and questions asked by pupils of Bishopston Primary School during our first session. Learning new skills like networking in a fun and informal way will undoubtedly help develop the children’s’ confidence and lay strong foundations for their future careers, and ambitions.”

In the last year, 2B Enterprising has engaged with more than 100 corporate partners in sectors as diverse as construction, hospitality, finance, technology, retail and tourism.

The 2B Enterprising Education team are now developing more resources and has broadened the age range of the materials to ensure even more young students can benefit.