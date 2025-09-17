Young Planner Champions Career Path for Next Generation

A graduate has celebrated his first year at an award-winning planning consultancy by urging more young people to explore careers in the sector.

Prestatyn’s Jack Lally joined Cadnant Planning as a Planning Assistant last summer and has since been involved in major projects, from a ‘Call for Sites’ across Gwynedd and Anglesey to supporting rural diversification projects such as dog parks and even a cheese vending machine.

“I knew at school and later university that town planning and the built environment were the areas I was passionate about, and where I would find my career,” said Jack, who achieved a degree in Geography from the University of Liverpool. “Cadnant Planning advertised a graduate role, and from day one the support I’ve had has been incredible. I’ve been able to learn on the job, take responsibility on projects, and work alongside such a talented team.”

Based in Conwy and Pulford near Chester, Cadnant Planning has a six-strong team, led by Managing Director Sioned Edwards. It has worked with leading developers, landowners, education providers, and infrastructure partners on landmark developments across Wales, the North West and beyond.

In his first 12 months, Jack has already represented clients at planning committee meetings, drafted detailed reports, and acted as an agent on various planning applications.

He has played a role in Isle of Anglesey County Council’s Call for Sites — a vital step in shaping the local development plan through to 2039 — and is contributing to an upcoming affordable housing scheme in Llandudno, for a local housing association.

Alongside this, he has supported innovative agricultural projects, reflecting a rise in diversification across rural Wales.

Jack is also set to begin a Level 7 Apprenticeship in Chartered Town Planning and will then focus on securing professional accreditation from the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI).

“Cadnant is hugely committed to professional development, and I’m grateful they’re backing me all the way,” he said.

Sioned added:

“Jack has taken to the industry incredibly quickly. He’s already leading on his own projects and brings real enthusiasm and dedication. He’s been a fantastic addition to the team.”

Jack said: