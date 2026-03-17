Young People Take Part in Working Denbighshire’s ‘The Sea in You’ Project

Young people aged 16–25 from across North Wales took part in ‘The Sea in You' project, a three-part programme designed to inspire environmental awareness, develop practical skills, and open pathways into volunteering and nature-based careers.

Delivered by Working Denbighshire in partnership with local volunteer organisations, the programme ran throughout February and early March.

The first event, held at the RNLI in Rhyl, introduced participants to coastal safety through an interactive water safety session and an inside look at lifeboat operations.

This was followed at Resource in Ruthin, where young people took part in a hands-on “Trash to Treasure” workshop, transforming plastic waste into creative and practical items while learning about the impact of plastic pollution.

The final event took place at RSPB Anglesey, where participants explored the nature reserve, engaged in wildlife spotting, and took part in nature journaling to deepen their connection with the environment and support wellbeing.

Together, the sessions strengthened environmental understanding, encouraged creativity, and highlighted volunteering and career pathways linked to conservation, sustainability, and local coastal industries.

Tyler Turner, Wellbeing and Resilience Coach at Working Denbighshire said:

“The Sea in You programme was designed to inspire curiosity, build confidence, and help young people discover new opportunities in volunteering and community projects. It also builds skills for future careers that are connected to the environment, conservation, coastal industries, and the arts. Our aim is to create an inclusive and accessible programme, where young people can explore their interests while feeling supported, boost their confidence, and develop key employability skills that will benefit their career goals.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, added:

“The Sea in You contributes directly to our long‑term economic ambitions for Denbighshire. As outlined in our new economic strategy, improving access to quality employment and supporting young people into sustainable careers is essential to creating a more prosperous and resilient local economy. Initiatives such as The Sea in You help ensure that our young people are equipped to take advantage of the opportunities that will drive Denbighshire’s growth in the years ahead.”

Working Denbighshire is part-funded through the Welsh Government Communities for Work Plus Programme, which supports those most disadvantaged in the labour market to overcome the barriers preventing them from gaining employment.