Young People ‘See a Bright Future for Coastal Britain’

Young people living in Britain’s coastal communities believe their towns and cities have significant economic potential, but many fear a lack of opportunity could force them to build their futures elsewhere.

New research commissioned by Associated British Ports (ABP) and conducted by More in Common found that younger coastal residents are considerably more optimistic about the future of coastal communities than older generations.

More than four in ten people aged 18-34 living in coastal areas believe their local area will be better in ten years’ time, making them the most optimistic age group surveyed.

Younger residents in these areas are also more likely to identify untapped economic opportunities in their communities and to see potential benefits from investment in clean energy and industry.

Yet despite this optimism, 58 per cent of young people surveyed said they were considering or actively trying to move away from their local area.

The findings come as Britain marks ten years since the Brexit referendum and point to a clear message from coastal communities: while many remain concerned about the direction of the country, they believe their areas have the potential to thrive if investment delivers tangible local benefits and there is a continued hunger for change.

The research also suggests that access to good quality jobs is the key factor shaping these decisions. Nearly seven in ten coastal residents identified employment and career opportunities as the main reason young people leave their communities.

Young people also see strong potential in sectors linked to Britain’s coastal economy. The research found widespread support for investment in clean energy infrastructure, manufacturing and ports, with many younger respondents viewing these industries as important sources of future employment and economic growth. Young people in particular also saw benefits in increased trade with Europe.

Julian Walker, CCO at Associated British Ports, said:

“One of the most striking findings from this research is that young people have not given up on Britain’s coastal communities. “They can see the opportunities. They can see the potential for investment in business sectors where the coast has real advantages like trade and clean energy to create jobs and prosperity. “The challenge is ensuring those opportunities are maximised and that the benefits are felt within coastal communities locally. Coastal communities should not have to choose between retaining their young people and pursuing economic growth. The two should go hand in hand. “Ports are uniquely placed to support that ambition by attracting investment, creating and enabling investment, good jobs and prosperity and helping realise the potential of coastal regions to play a leading role in Britain’s economic future.”

The findings form part of the largest study yet undertaken into attitudes towards economic opportunity, energy and growth among people living in Britain’s coastal communities.

The research highlights a clear message from younger generations: they believe in the future of their communities, but want to see investment translated into jobs, skills and long-term career opportunities.

Sophie Stowers, Research Manager at More in Common, which conducted the survey, said: