Young People Lead the Way in Creating Lasting Change Across Pembrokeshire

A youth-led project that began as a small discussion group for girls at Ysgol Greenhill has grown into an award-winning movement that reaches across Pembrokeshire and beyond.

Supported by the Pembrokeshire Youth Service and Senior Youth Worker Leah Walker, We Know Our Journey has spent the last four years empowering young people to become leaders, educators and advocates for positive change.

It has grown into a countywide youth-led initiative bringing together girls and boys to promote healthy relationships, positive masculinity, mental health awareness and the prevention of violence against women and girls.

Young people have led workshops, developed resources, raised more than £3,000 for local charities, represented Pembrokeshire at national and international events, and worked with a range of partners to create lasting change.

Through this project they have established strong working relationships with organisations in Wales including the Welsh Government Sound Campaign and a new CIC, Our Voice Our Journey, that was created after the Taith exchange trip to New Zealand with this project and Her Voice (Vale of Glamorgan).

They have also worked with the global movement organisation She Is Not Your Rehab who they hope to welcome back to Pembrokeshire again in September.

Their achievements have included helping to develop a bilingual Sexual Harassment Toolkit with Her Voice, a Vale of Glamorgan youth project, for use across Wales, launching positive masculinity campaigns and delivering emotional wellbeing projects that have reached schools and communities across the county.

Their work has also been recognised with a Highly Commended Safer Wales Award and a Pembrokeshire Spotlight Award.

Earlier this year Leah was invited to St James Palace for a special event to celebrate local government workers and their work around violence against women and girls, domestic abuse and sexual violence.