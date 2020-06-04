Young People in Pembrokeshire Invited to Take Pictures Documenting Life in Lockdown

Young people in Pembrokeshire are being invited to take pictures documenting life under the Covid-19 restrictions.
‘Life in Lockdown’ is a photography competition being run by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Youth Outreach team for 16 to 25-year-olds.
Entrants are asked to submit up to three photos a week for a chance to win an Amazon voucher and hopefully have their work showcased in an exhibition at a later date
For an application form contact either Chris Barrie at [email protected] or phone 07717 345935 or Mel Lear at [email protected] or 07818 012254.