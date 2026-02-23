Young Leaders Take Centre Stage at Bute Energy’s Wales Week London Event

Bute Energy is giving young leaders the opportunity to address politicians and businesses directly at its Wales Week London 2026 event.

Now in its third year participating in Wales Week London — and its third event hosted in the House of Commons — Bute Energy is using this national platform to spotlight what it calls “one of the most important conversations of our time” – how Wales delivers a green energy transition that works for future generations.

This year, Bute Energy has handed the reins to its Youth Advisory Board — seven young leaders advising the business on youth engagement, skills and communications.

At the invite-only session in the House of Commons, they will address politicians, industry leaders and Welsh businesses directly, sharing what the energy transition means for their generation and what action they want to see.

Catryn Newton, Director of Community Investment and Communications at Bute Energy, said that amplifying youth voice at Wales Week London was intentional.

She said:

“Wales Week London brings together the people who shape policy, investment and opportunity. If we are serious about delivering a green energy transition that lasts, young people must be part of that conversation. “This is the generation who will live longest with the decisions we make today. Wales Week London gives us a national platform — in front of political and business leaders — to ensure their voices are not just heard, but taken seriously. “We know Wales has the natural resources, the talent and the ambition to lead in renewables. What matters now is pace, partnership and making sure the benefits are felt in our communities. Young people are ready to step up — and this is the right stage to show it.”

Bute Energy said its Youth Advisory Board represents a growing movement of young people in Wales dedicating their studies and careers to renewable energy, environmental science and sustainable development.

It added that the Board’s message was that the energy transition is not only an environmental necessity but also an economic opportunity to create skilled jobs, retain talent and strengthen Welsh communities.

By raising these issues during Wales Week London, Bute Energy said it aimed to ensure that conversations about investment, infrastructure and policy are grounded in the lived realities of the next generation.

A Case Study for Wales: Young People Powering the Future will take place at the Palace of Westminster on Tuesday February 24.