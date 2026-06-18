Young Footballers Could Land Brand New Kit Thanks to Euro Tournament Giveaway

Young footballers from North Wales could score a brand-new kit this summer thanks to a competition linked to a major international competition.

Lock Stock Self Storage, official storage partner of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship, is giving away one school or junior football team the chance to win a free kit.

The company says the giveaway is designed to create a lasting legacy form its involvement in the tournament which has previously showcased future stars including Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

The tournament runs from June 28 to July 11 and is being staged in North Wales, with games at Central Park in Denbigh, Bangor City Stadium, the Oval in Caernarfon, and Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground.

As well as Wales as the host country, it will also feature teams from Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Serbia, Spain and Ukraine.

Ollie Beech, Lock Stock Self Storage’s marketing and communications officer, urged local football teams to enter the competition.

He said:

“The competition is part of Lock Stock’s sponsorship of the UEFA Euro Under-19 championships, which are being held in North Wales this summer. “The kit competition is our way of leaving a legacy too for a local team in the areas that we operate in. “We are giving away a kit to a school team or to a junior team, and the competition is open to teams in places where we operate. “Teams will be able to enter the competition via our social media across three platforms – Facebook, X and Instagram. All you have to do is follow Lock Stock on social media and like our post about the competition. You will have a better chance of winning if you tag a friend who can also enter on your behalf.

Each team can enter as many times as they like through as many people as they can.

“We will draw the winner randomly at the end of the tournament during the week after the final. “How many kits will be given will be tailored to what the winning team needs. “The winners can choose the colour and the style, and the kits will have Lock Stock branding on the front.”

As the main title sponsors of the Ardal Northern Leagues, Lock Stock has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds into Welsh football over the past two decades.

The long-serving chairman of Denbigh Town, who play at Central Park, is Shon Powell, who co-founded Lock Stock with his brother, Nick, in 2000.

Shon said:

“We are running the competition to encourage more children to participate in sport, and in football in particular. It is a great opportunity for people to get involved in the tournament. “This tournament coming to North Wales is a once-in-a-generation type of event for North Wales. “Lock Stock are heavily involved in the tournament through sponsorship and support, and football in North Wales is a huge passion for the company. We have supported football in North Wales for more than two decades through sponsorship of the Ardal Leagues and the old Welsh Alliance, as well as several different clubs in the region, and we will continue to do so. It is something that we are massively passionate about. “The Under-19 Euros are the biggest event staged in North Wales in terms of an international tournament, and it was always something that we felt we had to be involved in.”

Nick Powell said the Euro Under 19s were seen by countries as a showcase for their most talented young footballers, and those attending games will have a chance of a close-up view of the potential footballing superstars of the future.

He said:

“We would absolutely encourage everyone of all ages, even if you’re not particularly into football, to attend the games, whether that is in Denbigh, which of course is our hometown, Caernarfon, Bangor and Wrexham. “Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann and Viktor Gyokeres are just some of the household names who have played at the tournament and who have gone on to be some of the biggest superstars in the world. “They have all played in this tournament, and there is no doubt in our mind that a few of the players who will be playing in this year’s championships will go on to be absolute superstars in world football. “This is an opportunity to see them in places like Denbigh, Bangor, Caernarfon and Wrexham where you will be right up close to them before they break out onto the world stage. “Many of the players who will be playing at the tournament have already featured in the likes of La Liga in Spain and the Bundesliga in Germany, so this is a chance to see them before they are regularly playing in stadiums in front of 70,000 people.”

Lock Stock has grown from a single site in Denbigh and is now the biggest container storage company in the UK, with 35 locations in North Wales, the north west and Shropshire, including ones in Denbigh, Wrexham, Caernarfon and Bangor where the matches are being played

Lock Stock has over 5,700 storage units providing more than five million cubic feet of space at more than 35 storage parks across North and Mid Wales, the border counties and the north west.