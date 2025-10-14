Ynys Môn Named as Heritage Place by The National Lottery Heritage Fund

Ynys Môn has been named among six new “heritage places” by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The areas join nine others announced in 2023 as part of The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s plan to invest £200 million in up to 20 areas across the UK. The aim is to unlock the potential of local heritage to connect communities, revitalise local economies and enable places to thrive.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is the largest funder of heritage in the UK and since 1994 has awarded over £8.9 billion to more than 48,000 projects, all made possible thanks to National Lottery players.

Heritage Places aims to play a role in supporting communities in the long term to revitalise the heritage they care about and to explore untapped possibilities, contributing to local identity, increasing heritage skills and boosting pride in places.

Anglesey Council Leader, Councillor Gary Pritchard, said:

“This is an exciting announcement and opportunity for Ynys Môn. We’re proud that the Island has received national recognition and grateful to the Heritage Fund for its funding commitment. “Our aim now is to expand the Island’s rich heritage offer, ensuring that it can make a significant contribution to local communities and the socio-economic future of the Island. We are eager to work with partners, local stakeholders, community and interest groups to achieve this. “I’d also like to thank staff at council’s Economic Development Unit for preparing this successful proposal. Their continued guidance and insight will provide invaluable as we strive to make the most of this important funding.”

Martin Schwaller, Trustee/Director GeoMôn, Anglesey UNESCO Global Geopark, said:

“Anglesey’s diverse rocks, shaped by a billion years of tectonic activity, make its landscape extraordinary. As a UNESCO Global Geopark, its geodiversity supports rich biodiversity and has influenced local culture and language. “The historic Port of Amlwch, once a copper mining hub, now hosts GeoMôn’s exhibition centre, attracting over 4,000 summer visitors. This site holds great potential for revitalisation; funding would benefit both locals and the island and make it a Jewel in the Crown of Wales.”

Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“Ynys Môn is a place where heritage lives in the landscape, the language and the everyday lives of its people. Our investment here is about recognising that richness and working alongside communities to ensure it continues to thrive – now and into the future. Thanks to National Lottery players, we’re supporting Ynys Môn for the long term – helping local people shape a vision that celebrates the past while unlocking opportunities for regeneration, skills and wellbeing.”

The other five new Heritage Places are Barking & Dagenham, Belfast Historic Waterfront, Dudley, Orkney Islands and Tameside.

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“Our six new Heritage Places each hold incredible potential – from Tameside’s rich industrial past to the Standing Stones of Stenness on Orkney and the vibrant coastal heritage of Ynys Môn. Each place is bursting with diverse heritage treasures to be explored. “We are proud to champion and invest in these places, helping communities and partners to shape bold new visions for the heritage on their doorstep. Thanks to National Lottery players, we can make sure heritage is valued, cared for, and sustained for everyone – now and for generations to come. “For over 30 years, we’ve invested in heritage to create better places to live, work and visit, increasing the positive contribution heritage makes to life in the UK. Heritage Places builds on that legacy, offering long-term support and driving even greater impact.”

Through Heritage Places to date, over £4 million has been invested in existing locations across the UK including, for example, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon in Northern Ireland – where the Borough Council has created a new 10-year Heritage Strategy engaging and consulting with local communities. In Stoke-On-Trent, the City Council have developed a Heritage Prospectus of capital projects and is working with the University of Staffordshire on heritage skills development.

This initiative is part of #Heritage 2033, The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s 10-year strategy, which includes other initiatives helping places to thrive including Landscapes Connected and Nature Towns and Cities. Together, these programmes aim to tackle the challenges facing heritage and maximise its contribution to people and places across the UK.