Ynys Môn 2026: The Greenest Eisteddfod Yr Urdd Ever

As part of Urdd Gobaith Cymru's commitment to operating in the most sustainable and environmentally friendly way possible, the Urdd has announced that Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2026 on Ynys Môn is its greenest festival to date.

An environmental assessment forecasts that the Urdd will reduce carbon emissions by 40,000 kgCO2e compared with Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr 2025. This is equivalent to saving the annual electricity consumption of the village of Pencarnisiog on Ynys Môn (i.e. 30 homes) or planting 1,800 trees and allowing them to grow for 10 years. This has been achieved through the following measures:

Choosing a sustainable site Working closely with Isle of Anglesey County Council, the Urdd selected Anglesey Showground as a suitable venue for the Eisteddfod. Using grid power and solar panels, along with the infrastructure already in place at this site, significantly reduces the environmental impact compared with the use of traditional diesel generators.

Green broadcasting with Afanti In collaboration with Afanti, S4C's broadcast production company, is broadcasting from the festival using more sustainable energy for the second consecutive year. Supported by Media Cymru and Ffilm Cymru Wales, Afanti's Afango initiative powers the television studio using a battery system, enabling staff to power electric vehicles and technical equipment on site. Afango was awarded Best Innovation 2026 at the Wales Business Awards this year for its 300 kWh battery, named Nessa!

Green hydrogen generator used for the first time For the first time ever, and thanks to an innovative partnership between the Urdd, Menter Môn and Ambition North Wales, 30% of the Eisteddfod Maes is being powered by green hydrogen power units. The system is provided by GeoPura, with clean, pure water as its only output.

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn, said:

“The advantage of green hydrogen is that it allows us to decarbonise activities that are otherwise difficult to tackle. Large festivals have traditionally relied on diesel generators because there have been few viable alternatives. By using Hydrogen Power Units, we can provide clean, quiet power and significantly reduce the carbon footprint of events.”

Investing in sustainable skills All staff within the Eisteddfod yr Urdd and Arts Department have completed carbon literacy training to ensure that sustainability principles are embedded in every organisational decision.

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said: