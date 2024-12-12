Xplore! Science Discovery Centre Welcomes Lyan Packaging to Deliver a Unique Workshop for Local Schools

Xplore! Science Discovery Centre has announced the continuation of their partnership with Lyan Packaging. Thanks to the generous support from the Wrexham based packaging supplier, Xplore! invited local children from Penycae Primary School for a fun school trip to the centre.

Lyan Packaging, a proud member of the Wrexham business community, shares a commitment to supporting educational initiatives that have a lasting impact. Their partnership with Xplore! highlights the value of collaboration in shaping a brighter future for young learners.

These workshops aim to inspire young learners by encouraging hands-on discovery and learning through play. Designed for school-ages children, the sessions focus on making science accessible, engaging and fun, fostering creativity and curiosity among the next generation.

Through the partnership, Managing Director, Adam Jones is able to give back to his former school Ysgol Penycae.

As a child, Adam loved playing with LEGO, and his passion to design and build was born. Now, enjoying a successful career in industry, he’s keen to ignite that spark in others. The ability to fund an educational workshop that introduces engineering through LEGO was the perfect solution.

“Lyan Packaging has worked with Xplore! for several years now, including supporting visits from a local primary school. We believe Xplore! provide a valuable service to the local community through the promotion of STEM learning, making it fun and accessible for children. We share Xplore!’s passion that a career path in STEM should be available to all, no matter who you are or what your background is. We also believe that Xplore! enhance the culture of Wrexham city centre and are a valuable asset to the continued regeneration and growth of the city.” Said Adam Jones from Lyan Packaging.

The funding from Lyan Packaging is also enabling the sponsorship of an interactive exhibit within the centre, helping to connect families and children to the organisation in a really unique way.

“We are thrilled to have continued support from Lyan Packaging” said Katie Williams, Business Development Officer at Xplore! Science Discovery Centre. “Their generosity enables us to provide meaningful learning experiences that spark a lifelong love of science in children. As a charity, we exist to make science accessible to all and we can’t do that alone. Through partnerships like this, Xplore! is able to link businesses to their future workforce and create a win-win solution for everyone involved”

For more information about Xplore! Science Discovery Centre and our Sponsored School Visit opportunities, please contact info@xplorescience.co.uk.