Xplore! Partners with HyNet to Deliver Climate Focused Workshops

Xplore! Science Discovery Centre in Wrexham is working with HyNet to deliver a series of workshops focused on hydrogen and other low-carbon technologies.

These hands-on sessions have already reached over 350 Key Stage 2 pupils across the region, sparking interest in science, sustainability and future careers.

HyNet is the UK’s leading industrial decarbonisation project, driving the transition to a low-carbon future in North Wales and the North West. By replacing natural gas with low-carbon hydrogen in industries like glass manufacturing, and capturing industrial emissions from cement production, HyNet aims to protect local jobs, and attract investment to the region.

Duncan Birtwistle, HyNet Alliance Manager, said:

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up Wrexham’s Xplore! Science Discovery Centre, to deliver hands-on workshops in schools across North Wales and North West. “As HyNet moves from vision to reality, we’re committed to helping young people understand climate change and excite them about engineering’s potential to protect the environment. ” By building local skills and sparking curiosity, we’re helping shape a brighter, cleaner future for the next generation.”

The new workshop, developed by Xplore!'s expert team of Science Communicators, introduces children to the science behind carbon capture and hydrogen, their role in tackling climate change, and the infrastructure behind a low-carbon future.

“HyNet is not just about energy, it's about the future. These workshops help children see themselves as part of the solution. We’re thrilled to be working with HyNet to bring real-world science into the classroom in a way that’s fun, inspiring, and impactful,” said David Crewe, Education Coordinator from Xplore!

The session begins with a hands-on explanation of what hydrogen and carbon capture are and why they matter, before students work in teams to design their own HyNet pipeline network. Each group must connect hydrogen production sites to factories, taking into account cost, efficiency, and strategic planning. The team that builds the most cost-effective network wins, but all students leave with valuable skills in science, maths, geography, teamwork, and public speaking.

“The activities were explained clearly and allowed the children to work in teams and make lots of their own decisions and problem solve.”, said Year 6 teachers from Newall Green Primary School.

One student from Newell Green also added “Are they coming back tomorrow!? I really enjoyed that.”

Xplore! said it would continue working with HyNet into 2026, aiming to expand the programme to reach over 1,000 pupils across Key Stage 2 & 3.