Wynnstay Group Plc Announces Partnership With Samaritans

Wynnstay Group Plc has announced a new charity partnership with Samaritans.

This partnership reflects Wynnstay's commitment to supporting wellbeing across its colleagues, customers and the wider rural and farming communities it serves, the organisation said. Recognising the unique pressures often associated with agricultural and rural life, the collaboration will help raise awareness, reduce stigma, and ensure that people know where to turn for support.

Alk Brand, Chief Executive Officer of Wynnstay Group Plc, said:

“Supporting mental health and wellbeing is incredibly important to us at Wynnstay, for our colleagues, our customers and the wider rural communities we serve. Agriculture can be a demanding industry, and through this partnership we want to help break down stigma, raise awareness and ensure people feel supported and know where to turn. We are proud to be working with Samaritans and to play a part in making a positive difference across our business and beyond.”

Olivia Bennett Jones, Head of Communications and Engagement at Wynnstay Group Plc, added:

“In rural communities, people often face challenges in silence, and we know how important it is to help create an environment where talking about mental health feels more open and accepted. This partnership with Samaritans is an important step in helping to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and ensure that support is visible and accessible to those who need it most.”

Gwen Grant, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Samaritans, said:

“Mental health challenges and suicide are complex, but where you live and your profession can be factors. Higher suicide rates in rural areas compared to urban areas and increased suicide risk for those working in agriculture mean it's essential we do more to reach and support people in these areas. We're excited to work with Wynnstay Group in a partnership that will help us let rural communities know that Samaritans is always here for them and they never have to face their challenges alone.”

Over the coming months, Wynnstay will support Samaritans through a range of initiatives, including fundraising and awareness activity, while helping to highlight the vital work the charity undertakes.

Alongside fundraising and awareness activity, Wynnstay will also utilise the partnership to help strengthen leadership capability across the Group. As part of Wynnstay's leadership development programme, leaders will work with Samaritans to develop practical listening and communication skills, helping build confidence to support colleagues, encourage open conversations, and create environments where people feel heard, valued and supported.