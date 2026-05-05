Wynnstay Group Appoints Kevin O’Leary as Managing Director, Arable and Manufacturing

Wynnstay Group Plc has appointed Kevin O’Leary as Managing Director, Arable and Manufacturing, as part of the continued rollout of its Group operating model and long-term growth strategy.

Kevin will continue to lead Manufacturing and Logistics and will take on full profit and loss accountability for the Arable business as part of a structured transition, following Robert Ingham’s decision to retire at the end of February 2027.

Glasson Fertiliser will continue to operate as a distinct business, with Will Ingham remaining General Manager and reporting into Kevin. The Seed and Wynnstay fertiliser teams will also sit within Kevin’s structure, creating closer alignment across these areas.

Wynnstay Group is headquartered in Llansantffraid, Powys.

Alk Brand, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Kevin’s expanded role reflects both his strong impact to date and the importance of bringing Arable and Manufacturing closer together. Robert’s planned retirement gives us the opportunity to ensure a smooth transition that maintains continuity and strengthens accountability.”

Kevin O’Leary added: