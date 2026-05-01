Wynne Construction Wins Recognition for Commitment to Considerate Building Standards

Wynne Construction has secured two Bronze accolades at the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) Awards 2026.

The Denbighshire-based firm achieved “Excellent” ratings and perfect scores during independent monitoring at its Sunnyside Wellness Village project in Bridgend for client Linc Cymru/Pobl and the Pontllanfraith Centre for Skills and Learning in Blackwood for Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The CCS operates a rigorous assessment process, scoring sites across key criteria to a maximum of 45 points. It exists to raise standards across the construction industry, ensuring contractors demonstrate best practice.

Wynne Construction’s performance across both projects reflects a strong alignment with these principles and a company-wide focus on delivering responsibly managed construction sites, it said.

Steven Kemp, project manager on both schemes, said:

“We are always striving to be a considerate contractor, so to be recognised with two bronze awards from the CCS is wonderful. “Our workforce and environmental practices are rolled out across all our sites, with workforce welfare, environmental responsibility, and community focus helping us secure the honours on these two schemes. “The feedback we received following the visits proves that we are achieving our goals.”

Alongside its strong CCS performance, the £25 million Sunnyside Wellness Village project, which consists of a new three-storey medical centre and 59 homes, has delivered a range of value-added initiatives.

These include installing a new roof on the outside teaching space at Penybont Primary School in Bridgend, as well as providing hands-on work placements.

Wynne also partnered with Itec Training Solutions Ltd to support 16-to-19-year-olds through the Welsh Government’s Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, helping participants develop skills and improve their employability.

At the Pontllanfraith Centre for Skills and Learning Vulnerable Learners project, the firm collaborated with Coleg y Cymoedd, offering students practical experience across multiple trades including joinery, plastering, bricklaying, roofing, electrical work, and paving.

In addition, Blackwood Primary School has benefitted from the installation of benches and planters, whilst the Wynne team helped preserve the green space at a ten-acre eco-park that sits between Cefn Fforest and Pengam.

Both projects also contributed surplus timber to Newport-based social enterprise Reseiclo Community Wood Recycling, part of the nationwide Community Wood Recycling Network.

The organisation repurposes materials into items such as bird boxes and tables, while supporting individuals facing barriers to employment through its training arm, Reseiclo Training, which teaches adults with learning disabilities, mental health challenges, and autism valuable skills in woodwork and joinery.

Steven added: