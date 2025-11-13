Wylfa Confirmed as Site for UK’s First Small Modular Reactor

Wylfa on Anglesey has been confirmed as the site of the UK’s first small modular reactor nuclear power station.

The UK Government has described the £2.5 billion scheme as “the most significant industrial investment in North Wales for a generation”, adding that it will support 3,000 new jobs.

The first small modular reactors – mini nuclear reactors which are smaller and quicker to build than some traditional nuclear power stations – are expected to deliver power for the equivalent of around 3 million homes.

The development will be built by publicly-owned Great British Energy-Nuclear and, subject to final contract, designed by Rolls-Royce SMR.

Rolls-Royce SMR said the announcement marked “the first step in what will be a 100-year commitment to clean energy, innovation, and community partnership at Wylfa”.

Cllr Mark Pritchard, Chair, Ambition North Wales, said:

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for North Wales. Wylfa has long been recognised as a suitable site for major nuclear investment given its strategic location, robust grid connectivity and extensive preparatory work – so to have confirmation on its development is extremely positive news. “The site is uniquely positioned to deliver clean, reliable energy while creating thousands of jobs and revitalising communities. Ambition North Wales is therefore proud to support the project, and we’d urge policymakers and investors to set the programme of work in motion as soon as possible, for the benefit of Wales and the wider UK.”

Sarah Bailey, CEO of West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce, said:

“The announcement that Wylfa on Anglesey will host the UK’s first small modular reactor marks a transformative moment for North Wales. This project represents not just a huge investment in clean, secure energy but also in the long-term prosperity of our region. Thousands of skilled jobs, billions in infrastructure investment, and the opportunity to further establish North Wales as a hub for low-carbon innovation will create ripple effects across our business community for decades to come. “As we work towards a net zero future, projects like this show how the transition to clean energy can also be a driver of economic growth, resilience, and opportunity. North Wales is uniquely placed to lead the way, combining our industrial heritage, engineering expertise, and commitment to sustainability, to power a cleaner and more prosperous future for the UK.”

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan said:

“This is the moment Ynys Môn and the whole of Wales has been waiting for. New nuclear is a step into the future with secure jobs and secure energy guaranteed for the next generation. “We have been pressing the case at every opportunity for Wylfa’s incredible benefits as a site and I warmly welcome this major decision to invest in north West Wales. Wales is once again leading the way.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“This is huge news – one of the largest public investments in Welsh history that will bring thousands of high-quality jobs to the local economy. “We said we would deliver new nuclear where other governments dithered and delayed and we said we would deliver growth and prosperity across Wales. Today we are doing just that.”

The UK Government added that this investment of more than £2.5 billion builds on investment into the North Wales economy including an Investment Zone to boost advanced manufacturing, the Anglesey Freeport and critical rail upgrades to the North Wales mainline.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“This nuclear revival in Anglesey will fire up the Welsh economy, marking the start of a new era in British innovation and energy security. “Wylfa will revitalise local communities, attract major investment and open up exciting opportunities for young people – creating world-class training and apprenticeships in North Wales for the next generation of engineers, technicians and innovators.”

Simon Bowen, Chair of Great British Energy-Nuclear, added:

“This is a historic moment for the UK, and is another momentous step in realising Britain’s potential in leading the way on nuclear energy. “These first SMRs at Wylfa will lay the groundwork for a fleet-based approach to nuclear development, strengthening the UK’s energy independence and bringing long-term investment to the local economy. “Wylfa has a proud history of nuclear excellence, and we’re excited to build on that foundation to deliver jobs, training, and low-carbon energy for generations to come.”

Chris Cholerton, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce SMR, said:

“We are honoured to have the opportunity to establish our UK fleet programme with an initial three units at the Wylfa site. Today’s announcement marks the first step in what will be a 100-year commitment to clean energy, innovation, and community partnership at Wylfa. “This is a tremendous opportunity not just for North Wales but for the whole country, as we establish an enduring supply chain that will enable our fleet deployment in the UK and a large export programme, starting in Czechia. “We will deliver nuclear power very differently by utilising modularisation and a high level of factory build, therefore minimising the impact on local people from infrastructure delivery. We are excited to be working with the local community to create jobs and growth.”

Andrew Bowfield, Nuclear Expert at The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), said:

“The decision could affirm the region’s nuclear legacy, leveraging its infrastructure, grid access, and skilled workforce to drive industrial growth and regional renewal. Wylfa’s coastal location also offers strategic advantages for cooling and scalability. “This ambition must be matched by action. Establishing a development company and launching the technical phase are critical steps to move from vision to construction – building momentum, attracting investment, and securing stakeholder confidence. “Wylfa could set the blueprint for SMR deployment across the UK – delivering clean energy, economic growth, and long-term social benefits, such as job creation, skills development and investment in local communities. At MTC, we bridge the gap between research and real-world manufacturing, and we’re ready to support industry and government in making civil nuclear a cornerstone of UK’s clean-power ambitions.”

Sue Ferns, Senior Deputy General Secretary of Prospect, said:

“The nuclear renaissance can bring clean, reliable energy and good, secure jobs to all corners of the UK and it is welcome that government is pressing ahead with the SMR programme that will play a crucial role in the future of our energy mix. “Wylfa has a proud nuclear past and a bright nuclear and is uniquely placed to play a key strategic role in the mission to become a clean energy superpower. “Nuclear can support thousands of well-paid jobs and sustain local economies, and this announcement is the first page of the next chapter for Wales’ Energy Island.”

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said:

“Bringing nuclear back to Wylfa is a historic moment for Wales and for the UK’s clean energy future. Wylfa’s revival offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver clean, reliable power for decades to come, create thousands of skilled jobs, attract major investment, and revitalise North Wales's proud industrial heritage. “With Great British Energy-Nuclear and Rolls-Royce SMR leading the way, the project will bring lasting economic and social benefits to the communities that have long been at the heart of our energy story. We look forward to working with government, local partners and industry to make Wylfa’s return a lasting success.”