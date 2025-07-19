WS Marketing and UWTSD Announce Partnership for Welsh Awards

PR, marketing and events agency WS Marketing has announced a sponsorship agreement with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) for the 2025 Welsh Law Awards, South Wales Business Awards and Welsh Fitness Awards.

The agreement gives the university’s students hands-on experience in helping to manage and deliver the awards.

Wesley Skene, Founder of WS Marketing, said:

“We are delighted to announce this sponsorship agreement with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. To have one of the leading Welsh universities on board for 2025 is something we are incredibly proud of. However, the opportunity to provide students with industry leading work experience and networking opportunities is fantastic. University of Wales Trinity Saint David students are always of the highest academic rigour and to create opportunities for them to develop contacts and real-time CPD before graduation is a key goal of ours.”

Dr Bronwen Williams JP MStJ, Academic Director at UWTSD’s Swansea School of Law, said:

“Swansea Law School (SLS) is based at the SA1 Waterfront campus and offers three pathways of programmes: Law, Criminology and Emergency Services at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels of study. “We offer the traditional LLB Law and LLB Law & Legal Practice routes into law, as well as the LLB Law with Criminology programme. These programmes develop students’ skills in the foundations of law and help prepare them for a career in legal practice and the wider legal profession. “Swansea Law School works closely with law firms in Wales to maintain relevancy of content and professional practice input into the modules, and to provide work experience and placement opportunities for the students. SLS is proud to be the only university in Wales to be able to offer the Welsh Legal Apprenticeship in collaboration with our college partners, CILEx, and law firms and legal departments across the whole of Wales. “UWTSD Swansea Law School is delighted to be the feature sponsor of the Welsh Law Awards, which showcases the best of legal representation in Wales and celebrates those legal professionals who go above and beyond to support their clients through their legal issues. We are particularly delighted to be able recognise an outstanding student with the inaugural Student of the Year award.”

Robyn Griffiths MBA, PGCE, FHEA – BA Business Management Programme Manager, said: