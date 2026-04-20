WRU Invests in Major Electrical Upgrade at Principality Stadium

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has invested in the electrical infrastructure of Cardiff’s Principality Stadium as part of a project to enhance operational safety.

The work is one of several initiatives that the WRU is undertaking with the RSK Group. In this project, group company CX Energy acted as principal contractor and worked closely with WRU to future-proof the stadium’s high voltage electrical system.

The project included the replacement of four substations at the end of their lives with new plant, including high voltage switchgear, transformers and low voltage switchgear, which form the package substations.

CX Energy project manager Jack Morriss said:

“The upgrades to the Principality Stadium will improve resilience and reliability through the addition of modern protective systems and feature the latest metering systems to measure power consumption. Ultimately, this will future-proof the electrical infrastructure of this iconic sporting and entertainment venue for the next 25 years.”

Works took place over the course of a month, during which no events were held at the stadium.

Jack said:

“Carrying out major electrical work like this – the stadium’s most complex project since construction – is an involved process that requires a coordinated series of high-voltage shutdowns. Within such a high-profile venue with a busy events calendar this was a challenge and so work was timed to complete between fixtures. Substations were replaced in a staged manner to minimise disruption, as essential maintenance staff still needed to access the grounds and the club’s administrative offices still needed to function. “All the substation work was complete at the end of January, allowing two weeks for testing before the first fixture of the 2026 Six Nations tournament at the stadium in February.”

RSK Group companies Nature Positive and Copper Consultancy are also working with WRU to update an environmental and social strategy.

Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager, said: