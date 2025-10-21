WRU Awarded £100,000 Strategic Volunteering Grant by WCVA

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has been awarded a £100,000 strategic volunteering grant from the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA).

This funding will support the launch of a Strategic Volunteering Project for Welsh rugby, designed to empower community clubs, deepen engagement within those communities, and create a long-term growth and impact plan for volunteers working in rugby across Wales.

WRU Community Director, Geraint John, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be in receipt of this grant by the WCVA. “Volunteers are the bedrock of Welsh rugby. This grant from WCVA is a vital investment in our grassroots community, and we are committed to creating a volunteering culture that is inclusive, strategic, and sustainable. “The impact volunteers have on Welsh rugby will never be underestimated, and this project will ensure they are supported and celebrated, as they so well deserve. “By focusing on leadership, clear strategy, infrastructure, targeted action, volunteer value, and cultural alignment, we are aiming to set a new standard for community volunteering excellence within the community game here in Wales.”

The funding will directly contribute to:

Develop a comprehensive WRU Volunteering Strategy and implementation plan, co-created with key stakeholders including volunteers, clubs, community organisations, and partners.

Pilot and scale innovative recruitment and retention initiatives tailored to the specific needs of different areas across the country.

Support training and leadership development for both paid staff and volunteers, embedding a culture of volunteering excellence throughout the organisation.

Celebrate and recognise volunteer contributions with structured reward programmes aligned to volunteer values and motivations

Enhance Dysgu WRU (existing free Volunteer Training System) with more e-learning modules, and recognition toolkits, supporting clubs to independently manage and sustain volunteer engagement.

Volunteering Communications & Engagement Officer WCVA, Maggie Smith, said:

“WCVA is pleased to support the Welsh Rugby Union’s commitment to strengthening and diversifying volunteering across Wales. “By embedding inclusive practices and building sustainable infrastructure, this project reflects the power of volunteering to connect communities, build inclusive environments, and create lasting impact across Wales.”

Rugby clubs across Wales will begin to see immediate benefits with the appointment of Ioan Evans, a dedicated National Volunteer Coordinator who will focus entirely on volunteering in the community game. Born and raised in (Upper) Cwmtwrch, Ioan has been involved in rugby throughout his life as a player, referee, and volunteer. Before joining the WRU, he spent nearly a decade working in Higher Education in Wales, and for the past seven years has contributed to rugby development, performance, and community rugby within the Welsh Rugby Union. This new role will see Ioan lead the WRU’s National volunteer strategy and will provide clubs with direct support and a clear point of contact, working alongside the WRU’s team of Club Development Officers to enhance volunteer recruitment and engagement.

WRU National Volunteer Coordinator, Ioan Evans, said:

“Rugby in Wales relies on incredible people who give up their time because they care about their clubs and their communities. “This funding gives us a real opportunity to make volunteering more rewarding, sustainable and accessible for everyone.”