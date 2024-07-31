Wrexham’s Wild Moon Distillery Wins Three 2024 Great Taste Awards

Judged by the Guild of Fine Food’s expert panel, Welsh Witch Lammas Vodka, Mabon Rum and Spiced Rum have all been awarded a Great Taste 1-star in the world’s most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Based in Wrexham, North Wales, the Wild Moon distillery was founded by Jade Garston, aged only 32. Since 2019, they have been brewing premium spirits including Vodka, Rum and Gin bursting with natural flavours.

13,672 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process; and Wild Moon Distillery was really pleased to achieve, three 1 star awards at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

From the judges:

The judges described the Lammas Vodka, launched in July 2023 as:

“Really smooth, almost sweet (almost vanilla or honey-noted) and warming with a good booze kick but in a very pleasant way.” “The Original Spiced Rum which has been improved over the years was described as “Beguiling and complex with hints of cloves and rowan berries, delivering a pleasant mouthfeel and a reasonably dry tannic finish.”

One of the judges recognised the nod to the traditional Welsh Bara Brith and said,

“In the mouth, it really is like a tea-soaked fruit loaf with candied peel and a dark crust.” “The Mabon Rum, launched in September 2023 brings to life the beauty of nature and the fruit harvest and the judges described it as “Very highly palatable with the pleasant sweetness supported by the spices. Nice and easy drinking.”

Jade, Founder of the Wild Moon Distillery comments:

“We are super thrilled to have won 3 Great Taste awards for our spirits this year. We are so proud to be adding these prestigious badges of honour to our very own Lammas Vodka, Spiced Rum and Mabon Rum. We’re a family run distillery that has been creating spirits since 2019 so to be where we are today is truly a dream come true.” “Being recognised with a Great Taste 1-star for 3 of our products this year means so much to independent producers such as myself, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it! It’s a huge moment for us and we’re excited to celebrate!” Jade concludes.

Inspired by Welsh pagan folklore and brewed with natural botanicals, every spirit is created in small-batches, hand-crafted and blended with pure Welsh water. Wild Moon Distillery’s award-winning spirits have received accolades of admiration.

By taking nature’s finest ingredients and combining that with their skills and passion, they believe their range of spirits create magical moments that are truly infused with Welsh spirituality.