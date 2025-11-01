Wrexham Women’s Team Strengthens Squad with New Signing

Newly-formed women’s football team Wrexham City Foresters is off to a winning start with an exciting new signing. Savannah Miller recently signed for the team and has already scored the winner in a crucial match.

The women’s team is part of Wrexham City Football Club, a new grassroots community club which was formed less than 12 months ago. The club is already making waves within the Welsh football community, with some impressive wins in Division Three of the Central Wales North Ladies League, which is overseen by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Commenting on her signing, Savannah Miller said:

“Joining Wrexham City Foresters was the best decision I could have made. My old team was great, but I felt I needed to join a team with better standards, so I could reach my full potential in football. When we played against Wrexham City Foresters, it was an amazing game, and I could see how fantastic Wrexham Foresters were – both as a team and each player individually. I asked coach Kirstie if I can come to a training session, and I was thrilled when she recognised my potential and invited me to play for the Foresters. “We recently played a very tough cup game in the Bute Energy Welsh Cup. It was definitely our toughest game so far this season and winning it was a bonus. However, what I thought was more important was how we all worked together as a team. Scoring the winning goal really was an astonishing achievement for me, but it was all about the team effort too.”

Kirstie Kural, Women’s Team Manager at Wrexham City Foresters added:

“We are delighted to welcome Savannah to the squad. She is an impressive player, and we believe she will make a significant impact on the team and its performance. Our first season is very exciting and as we grow and develop the team and the girls’ grassroots, we will continue to improve on and off the field.”

Club Chairman, Gethin Prytherch was also very happy with the direction of the club as he noted:

“We have an amazing vision for Wrexham City Football Club, where we intend to bring football squarely back to the community. In less than 12 months we have had over 135 players register for the club and we hope to double this by next year.”