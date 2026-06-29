Wrexham University’s Engineering Centre Wins Building Award

Wrexham University and its construction partner, Wynne Construction, are celebrating after the university’s CanfodAu building was named Building Project of the Year at the 2026 Constructing Excellence in Wales Awards.

The CanfodAu – Enterprise, Engineering and Optics Centre (EEOC) opened its doors last summer following an 18‑month construction programme and is now regarded as one of the flagship facilities on Wrexham University’s campus.

Its design and construction came about as part of the North Wales Growth Deal investment into the region, led by Ambition North Wales, and is a hub for the research, design and construction of products involving photonics, optics, and composites as lightweight alternatives for manufacturing.

Paul Moran, Capital Projects Manager at Wrexham University, said:

“Winning this award is a great achievement for everyone involved. It was quite a complex project involving a lot of partners, but we achieved something extraordinary. “CanfodAu houses one of the UK’s few non-privately owned mid-scale composite and microwave facilities, creating an open-access innovation platform where researchers and industrial partners can design, fabricate and test advanced components under controlled conditions. These facilities will help us train the engineers of the future as well as connect us with local companies and provide them with the opportunity to access equipment and technology that wasn’t available in the region before.”

Paul Davies, Wrexham University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, said:

“We are absolutely delighted that CanfodAu has received this prestigious recognition. This award reflects the strength of the partnerships that made the project possible and the shared commitment to delivering something truly impactful for our region. “CanfodAu is a powerful example of what can be achieved when universities, industry and public sector partners work together with a clear, common purpose – creating opportunities for innovation, skills development and economic growth within our community. “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our partners and funders, whose support has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. This facility not only strengthens our role as a hub for future-focused research and collaboration, but also forms a key part of our wider campus enhancement strategy, ensuring we continue to provide exceptional environments for learning, discovery and enterprise.”

Chris Wynne, Managing Director at Wynne Construction, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to see CanfodAu recognised with this award. It is a fantastic achievement and a real reflection of the hard work, skill and commitment shown by our project team, supply chain and partners throughout. Delivering a technically complex, low-carbon facility within a live university environment required strong collaboration from everyone involved, and I would like to thank the whole team for their dedication in achieving such an excellent result.”

Cllr Mark Pritchard, Chair, Ambition North Wales and Leader, Wrexham County Borough Council, added:

“CanfodAU is a trail-blazing development, and I’m delighted that the building has been recognised with such a prestigious award. I’d like to thank Wynne Construction, Wrexham University, and all partners involved, for their positive collaboration throughout the project. The development really demonstrates how funding via our North Wales Growth Deal is delivering for the region – promoting research, building on our regional strengths in sectors such as manufacturing and creating new high-value jobs.”

The state‑of‑the‑art facilities at CanfodAu are designed not only to drive additional investment and innovation across the region as it transitions to a low‑carbon economy, but also to support Wrexham University’s £80 million campus‑enhancement strategy, ensuring students have access to outstanding facilities and learning environments that prepare them for the world of work. Recent developments delivered as part of this investment include a Healthcare Simulation Centre, bespoke science laboratories, a veterinary nursing clinical suite, and a Biomechanics and Performance Sciences Laboratory.