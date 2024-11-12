Wrexham University to Host this Year’s British Powerlifting Championships

Wrexham University is playing host to this year’s International Powerlifting League British Championships, with powerlifters set to compete from across the country.

Taking place in the University’s Sports Hall on Sunday, December 1, the competition will see more than 70 competitors participating, including Dr Chelsea Batty, Principal Lead for Sport and Exercise Sciences and Applied Sciences at Wrexham University.

The University is also the official sponsor of the event.

Dr Batty, who also competed in the Amateur British Powerlifting Championships last year, said the event promises to be “a day full of excitement and thrills”.

“We are delighted and very proud to be hosting this year’s International Powerlifting League British Championships, which will see powerlifters competing from right across the country – and on a personal note, I’m extremely excited to be competing on friendly and familiar home turf,” she said. “We’re also pleased that our Sports Injury Rehabilitation students will be supporting competitors on the day by providing injury assessment, as well as offering sports massage. It will be a fantastic experience for them.”

Dr Batty said the event will be a “brilliant day out for all the family”.

She said:

“We’re keen to see spectators from all over make their way over to us, here in North Wales to experience the electric atmosphere of a national powerlifting showdown. It’s a brilliant and exhilarating day out for all the family. “As part of the day, we’re also delighted to be hosting a variety of local businesses, who will be selling food, drink and supplements to keep us powerlifters sufficiently fuelled and spectators well fed and hydrated.”

Dayle Langford, President of the UK International Powerlifting League, added:

“It will be fantastic to host the UK International Powerlifting League British Championships at Wrexham University. “Being from North Wales myself, I am happy to see competitors come from across the nation to compete in the area. We are looking forward to this year’s Championships and hopefully seeing some records being broken.”

The competition gets underway at 9am and will run all day until 5pm. Spectators can watch for £5 – with a half-price discounted rate for Wrexham University students and staff members.