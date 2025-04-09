Wrexham University to Host Annual Therapeutic Child Care Conference

Research centred around supporting emotion regulation for children and young people through engaging activities will be one of the keynote topics at an upcoming conference at Wrexham University.

Dr Tegan Brierley-Sollis, Lecturer in Policing, Criminology and Trauma-Informed approaches at the university, will give a keynote talk focused on a pilot project taking place in a number of schools across North Wales, where children are using a workbook based on an animation entitled ‘Navigating the Storm’.

Dr Brierley-Sollis created the concept to explain trauma and trauma-informed practice in a clear and accessible way, while undertaking her PhD studies.

The pilot is being led by Dr Brierley-Sollis and Lisa Formby, Research Lead for Education, with support from staff from a number of subject areas and departments from across the university, including Criminology, Education, the TrACE (Trauma and Adverse Childhood Experience) team, Civic Mission and Recruitment teams.

The workbook can be delivered in the classroom or tailored for one-to-one settings with children and young people, and includes a range of activities to encourage emotional processing and regulation, such as arts and crafts, music-based activities, mindfulness and more.

Dr Brierley-Sollis will present the project findings and insights at the tenth annual Therapeutic Child Care conference, taking place on Friday, May 2 at Wrexham University, which is aimed at practitioners involved in the care, support and education of children and young people.

Wrexham University is organising the conference in collaboration with The Consortium for Therapeutic Communities.

Dr Brierley-Sollis said:

“I am delighted to be one of the keynote speakers and that trauma-informed practice is a central theme for this year’s event – it is particularly pertinent given that as a university, we are on a journey to become a TrACE informed institution. “I’m very much looking forward to sharing the findings and insights from the pilot, which got underway in January and is due for completion this month. “From the feedback we’ve received from a few of the schools so far, it’s been generally positive. Teachers have said that the children have responded well to the workbook. “For children and young people – particularly those who have experienced trauma – the activities in the workbook are designed to help them process and regulate their emotions. “We know that when children feel angry or sad, they are often told not to feel that way but it’s about them understanding it’s okay to have those feelings but rather than let the emotion overtake them, use it as a stimulus to move forward.”

Dr Vivienne Dacre, Principal Lecturer and Programme Leader in Therapeutic Child Care at Wrexham University, who is one of the organisers of the conference, added:

“We are thrilled to be hosting the annual Therapeutic Child Care conference for the tenth year running. “This one-day event is a fantastic continuing professional development (CPD) opportunity for practitioners, to empower them to feel confident that they have the tools they need to support the children and young people that they work with. “The aim of this year’s conference is to highlight the importance of understanding what we collectively need to put in place to prevent or minimise the risk of any negative health or social outcomes, of things such as adverse childhood experiences, traumatic events and environments that can cause harm.”

