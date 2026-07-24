Wrexham University Recognised as Centre of Excellence for Enterprise and Entrepreneurship

Wrexham University is celebrating being recognised as an IOEE Centre of Excellence for Enterprise and Entrepreneurship.

This recognition is the Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs' (IOEE) highest organisational accreditation, awarded to institutions that demonstrate outstanding enterprise education, entrepreneurial culture, and high‑quality support for learners and businesses.

Wrexham University's recognition reflects its commitment to student and graduate enterprise, and means the organisation has been formally recognised as one of the best places in the UK to help people develop entrepreneurial skills, start businesses, and learn about enterprise.

Sarah Trouten, CEO of the IOEE, said:

“Wrexham University has established a credible, inclusive and growing model of entrepreneurial education and support, underpinned by strategic intent, committed staff, strong regional partnerships, and a clear focus on learner and community impact. IOEE particularly commends the university's practical and accessible approach, together with its clear ambition to scale and embed entrepreneurship more deeply across academic provision and institutional culture.”

Sasha Kenney, Wrexham University's Entrepreneurship Coordinator, said:

“Around 3,000 students engage in entrepreneurial activities each year through our workshops, business competitions, networking events, guest speaker sessions, start-up bootcamps, and opportunities to develop entrepreneurial skills. “Our team supports around 30 start-ups annually through one-to-one business advice, mentoring, and access to funding opportunities. These start-ups are predominantly founded by students and graduates who are looking to launch and grow their own businesses across a range of sectors, including creative industries, health and wellbeing, gaming and professional services. Our support helps aspiring entrepreneurs turn ideas into viable ventures, develop business plans, test products and services, connect with industry experts, and build the confidence and skills needed to succeed in business and beyond. Wrexham University helps people turn ideas into action.”

Wrexham University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Joe Yates added:

“We're proud to be a Centre of Excellence for Enterprise and Entrepreneurship. Our team worked hard to show the IOEE that the university demonstrates strong and authentic alignment with IOEE principles of enterprise and entrepreneurship education. I'm pleased that the IOEE panel also recognised the practical, inclusive and accessible approach we have to entrepreneurship, as well as our strong links with Business Wales, Big Ideas Wales, local authorities, entrepreneurs, alumni and external partners. Becoming an IOEE Centre of Excellence confirms the strength of our growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and our commitment to making entrepreneurship accessible to every student and graduate, regardless of their background or starting point.”

Wrexham University's Business Gateway, a £22 million project that will create a new civic and economic hub at the heart of the university campus, was also highlighted as evidence of the university's ambition to strengthen entrepreneurship as a university-wide priority. The flagship building will provide a shared space for students, entrepreneurs, businesses, and partners to collaborate, innovate, and grow.