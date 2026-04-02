Wrexham University Honours Two North Wales Champions

During its ceremonies this week, Wrexham University has awarded Honorary Fellowships to:

Internationally-renowned chef and restaurateur Bryn Williams, is recognised for his contribution to tourism, hospitality and the wider community.

Joanna Knight OBE – businesswoman and former CEO of Wrexham-based firm Moneypenny – is recognised for the contribution she has made to business, culture and community.

Wrexham University bestows Honorary Fellowships upon individuals and groups in recognition of their significant commitment to the University and the wider community.

Bryn, who hails from Denbigh, has enjoyed a varied career which has seen hone his skills at some of London’s most renowned kitchens, including roles under Marco Pierre White at The Criterion and Michel Roux at Le Gavroche, before serving four years as senior sous chef at The Orrery.

Bryn became Chef Patron of Odette’s in London in 2008, leading the restaurant until its sale in 2024. He now heads Porth Eirias, a beach-front restaurant, café and bar on the North Wales coast, which offers a relaxed, modern dining with stunning coastal views and showcases the best of Welsh produce, sourced locally wherever possible.

His international work includes opening a restaurant at The Cambrian Hotel in the Swiss Alps in 2020, followed by the Touring Club in Cardiff in 2023. Both Porth Eirias and the Touring Club have been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand.

In 2025, Bryn launched his fifth restaurant at the iconic Theatr Clwyd in North Wales, continuing to champion local produce and modern, ingredient-led cuisine.

Of receiving the honour, Bryn said:

“I am delighted to be conferred as an Honorary Fellow of Wrexham University. To be recognised by an institution that serves your area is wonderful.”

Food has always been a passion of mine, and I have been lucky to work with some amazing people over the years.

Being able to give something back and provide employment opportunities for people across North Wales is a fantastic feeling.”

Bryn has published three books, sharing some of his favourite recipes, and has appeared widely on television and radio, first gaining recognition on BBC Two’s Great British Menu, where he twice won the regional round and cooked at Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th birthday banquet.

A fluent Welsh speaker, he has featured extensively on S4C. Bryn was also honoured by the Gorsedd of the Bards at the 2013 National Eisteddfod of Wales in his hometown of Denbigh, by being chosen as a member of the Eisteddfod Druidic Order.

“Wales, and North Wales in particular, has so much to celebrate on the international stage, from tourism and business to our rich heritage and culture, and I am passionate about being an ambassador for my country and its traditions. “I have had so many fantastic experiences in my career and I want to do my bit to help showcase what we have to offer here in North Wales.”

Deeply committed to the place she calls home, Joanna has consistently demonstrated how commercial success can drive meaningful community benefit.

Her career spans senior leadership roles across public, private and voluntary sectors, most notably as Chief Executive Officer of Moneypenny. During her tenure, she was widely regarded as instrumental to the company’s remarkable growth, helping to scale the business while safeguarding its people-first culture and values.

Under her stewardship, Moneypenny became a nationally and internationally recognised success story, while remaining firmly rooted in Wrexham and contributing significantly to the local economy.

Joanna said:

“I am honoured to be awarded an Honorary Fellowship by Wrexham University. Wrexham is my home and I am deeply committed to helping it thrive both in business and in the wider community, so to be recognised for my contributions is amazing.”

Joanna also drove the original bid for the Wrexham and Flintshire Investment Zone, and currently Chairs the strategic board – supporting efforts to attract investment, create high-quality jobs and strengthen long-term economic opportunity for the region.

She chairs Wrexham’s UK City of Culture bid, leading the WCCT board responsible for developing the city’s next bid and championing its cultural ambition on a national stage.